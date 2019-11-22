Iran is building its conventional forces in a bid to flex its muscles through the Persian Gulf region and beyond, a report released this month by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency says.
Tehran has long been known as a facilitator of terrorism and a leading nation in unconventional warfare. But with growing military budgets, increased troop training and the growth of new capabilities in space and cyberspace, the Islamic Republic is posing a more formidable threat to American interests, the military's intelligence-gathering arm found.
"As Tehran expands its capabilities and role as both an unconventional and conventional threat in the Middle East, it is more important than ever that we understand Iran's military power and the threat it poses to our interests, our allies, and our own security," Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley Jr. said in a statement.
Iran is still not equipped to go toe-to-toe with U.S. forces.
"Its inability to defeat an advanced Western military, such as the United States, Iran in the near-term probably will continue to emphasize its three core capabilities: ballistic missiles capable of striking targets throughout the region, littoral naval forces capable of threatening navigation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, and support for partners and proxies capable of unconventional operations abroad," the agency found.
But growing Iranian capabilities amid increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran could increase the likelihood of conflicts, especially with Iran's growing missile capabilities.
"Iran's continued production of missiles and refinement of ballistic missile technology pose a growing threat to U.S. forces and allies in the Middle East," the agency found.
Issues between Iran and the United States date back 40 years to the hostage crisis that accompanied the Islamic revolution that swept away a government allied with America in favor of Shiite clerics.
The Iranian military has grown in recent years to include more than 1 million full-time and reserve troops.
The intelligence agency said Iran's military boom is largely driven by what Tehran perceives as growing threats from groups like the Sunni-led Islamic State, which could spread terrorism into Iran.
But the U.S. remains the enemy that Tehran worries about the most.
"Iran views the United States as its greatest enduring threat and believes the United States is engaged in a covert and 'soft war' to subvert the regime, undermining what Iran perceives as its rightful place as a regional power," the agency said.
The boost in Iran's military might comes as the U.S. has pulled back much of its military forces from the region. A decade ago, Iran faced 250,000 U.S. troops in Iraq and 50,000 more in Afghanistan, blanketing its east and west borders with U.S. forces.
Now there are less than 25,000 U.S. troops in the region between Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf.
Tehran has used the lack of U.S. strength in the region to make mischief, including a suspected attack on Saudi oil facilities and ongoing harassment of shipping in the Persian Gulf.
And, intelligence experts warn, Tehran isn't slowing down. With embargoes on conventional arms set to expire in 2020, Iran will be able to convert its oil wealth into modern arms.
"With these opportunities, we could begin to see significant changes in Iranian strategy and capabilities, as Iran becomes a more traditional military force," the agency warned.