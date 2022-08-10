Dr. Brian Erling is no longer CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, the hospital system confirmed Tuesday.

"We wish him well," said Lindsay Radford, director of communications for Centura Health.

Centura Health, parent company of Penrose-St. Francis, declined to provide information about the circumstances of Erling's departure.

"Per our policy, we do not comment on personnel matters," Radford said. She added, "Centura Health senior leaders and the Board of Trustees for Penrose-St. Francis have begun the process of identifying candidates for our next CEO."

Glenn Strebe, chair of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services Board of Trustees, declined to comment. The Gazette tried to contact other board members, including Martha Marzolf and David Lord who did not respond to The Gazette's attempt to contact them. Board member Darryl Glenn, a former city councilman and El Paso County commissioner, did not provide any information and directed the request for comment to Strebe.

Erling was named CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in 2018.