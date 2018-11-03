DENVER • Eight years together, DT.
Eight years, two Super Bowls, 60 touchdowns, 665 catches, 9,055 yards, one sweet parade. And you thought you’d skip town without folks knowing what else you’ve been doing?
Well, Demaryius Thomas, your cover’s blown.
Your guy Jayden called me on Friday. Told me he turns 18 next August. Told me he wants to be in sports medicine when he grows up. “Demaryius, he kind of made me want to do it,” he said. Told me how you swung by the Boys & Girls Club where Jayden’s been going for 10 years, where his mom Shauntee works the after-school programs.
Jayden says he plays football and basketball, so you FaceTime’d your buddy to say hi.
“I couldn’t even believe it,” Jayden says. “I’m talking to Demaryius Thomas and Jimmy Butler.”
Oh, and how you told Jayden to pick up his grades? He did, and you brought him an autographed poster that hangs next to his bed. That was a month ago. He studies it every day.
“Jayden won’t tell you this,” his mom says, “but he cried when Demaryius showed up.”
It’s so DT to do all this stuff and not tell anyone.
Shoot, we couldn’t get a touchdown dance out of the guy.
“I know it’s a business and all that,” Shauntee says. “But we already miss him.”
Don’t think we’re going to forget what you did when nobody was watching, DT. How you leaned against a wall in the White House to write a thank-you note to President Obama after Super Bowl 50? It was the same way you leaned on Quentin’s shoulder when you showed up at his recess at Playworks. POTUS or a Denver fourth-grader, you treated all people the same.
Quentin, Carleyah and Jesus are 9- and 10-year-old classmates up in the Montbello neighborhood. They can’t stop talking about your impromptu visit to recess. How you owned the hula hoop game. How you dominated the jump rope like 77,000 were watching. How you brought along Broncos rookie Courtland Sutton, the man pegged as your own replacement, to make sure the young fella grasps his responsibility in taking over your gig.
“I’ll never forget it. DT comes in and high-fives every single one of the kids,” says Katherine Ortosky, the Playworks program coordinator, fighting off emotions thinking about that day.
You spent off days with a bunch of first, second and third-graders. You danced with 10-year-olds to show them no one’s too cool to dance. You compared hand sizes with the three boys who wore football gloves, and their reaction was, “Oh, my gosh.” Poor Miles, the mascot, couldn’t get any love with DT in the house.
“If that doesn’t say enough,” Ortosky says with a laugh, “I don’t know what will.”
Friends have asked for tips on which Colorado sports jersey to buy for their kids. For the longest time the answer has been No. 88, Demaryius Thomas, the longest-tenured Bronco, for two reasons: he’ll be a good player, and Mom and Dad won’t have to explain what “suspension” means.
It was during the Super Bowl 50 season that 4-year-old Marshall Manning followed his dad onto the field for a pregame stretch. Marshall scooted past Peyton and found a grassy spot next to DT.
When the Broncos traded DT to the Texans on Tuesday, ex-Denver wideout Brandon Stokley’s son told him he’s no longer a Broncos fan.
Kids know how to pick ‘em.
My friend Aidan is 12. He was 8 when his stepdad, Brandon, took him to DT’s football camp. Couple of times since that camp, DT found Aidan for a game of catch and to catch up.
“He’s a good man,” Vance Joseph said.
Oh, yeah. Football. The Tebow-to-Thomas touchdown to beat the Steelers was cool. The safety creeping into the box, Timmy pulling the trigger, one stiff-arm later DT’s in the end zone. Even then Thomas was hooking up kids, one of whom now leads the Broncos in rushing.
“One of the biggest things was at that time, if the Broncos won we got a free Big Mac,” Phillip Lindsay says. “That’s when Tim Tebow took them on a how-many-games winning streak?”
Six, but the run truly began with the comeback at Miami — DT’s first game of the season after he broke a finger. In Tebow’s offense, DT had games of 144 and 116 receiving yards, topped off by the 204 yards in his first playoff game.
“We got a Big Mac that day, too. So I thank Demaryius for that,” Lindsay says.
Sunday at Mile High, Thomas wears No. 87 as a member of the Texans.
“It just doesn’t look right,” Sutton said.
No worries.
There’s a generation of Colorado kids who know DT is theirs. He just didn’t talk about it.
Contact Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee