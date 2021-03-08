DENVER — These days are the good life — the “suite life,” as D’Shawn Schwartz said Monday.
“No pun intended.”
Maybe a month ago, to shield off COVID-19 positive tests that could stall a fantastic season, the CU Buffs moved into a Boulder-area hotel. Schwartz is a senior, believe it or not, so his room’s an actual suite. “It’s nice,” he says, and after three years of college so is housekeeping.
All things considered, this is a dang cool way for D’Shawn Schwartz’s career as a college student to end — in a hotel suite, his Buffs ranked No. 23 in the country, mixing music for fans on Instagram, less than two weeks from his first trip to the NCAA Tournament. It’s all been built toward this. He’s worked for this, and Schwartz represents an underrated character in the casting call of March Madness — a senior who’s squeezed every drop of opportunity out of his one shot at college. That’s Schwartz, who’s balanced a Pac-12 career with playing live music shows (back when that was a thing) and an eventual degree from the Leeds School of Business at CU.
“Still have to finish,” he says.
Don’t worry, he’ll finish. And his academic resume from CU will include a certificate in Music Technology and three stolen bikes in four years. (That last part was a bummer. Defeated by Boulder’s serial bike thieves he now rents one to hit the trails.) This Sand Creek grad did college right, and here comes the fitting capper: an old team with a shot at March glory.
Next stop on the court is Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament, where CU gets the Stanford-Cal winner. CU’s a 3 seed, its highest seed in a conference tournament since 1997 in the Big 12. Again to ward off COVID-19 positives, the Buffs are booked into an entire floor of a Las Vegas hotel, and I’m pretty sure if Tad Boyle catches a player hanging out on The Strip he will personally drive the young man out into the desert. Discipline’s going to define this March.
Schwartz tested positive in November. He had “not too bad” symptoms that sapped his energy, and the tough part was losing two weeks of conditioning to start off his senior season.
“It was a shock,” he says.
OK, so there was a silver lining: for roughly three months of the season he wasn’t required to undergo daily testing since he already had the virus. Teammates had daily 8 a.m. testing, and that extra time before his first class allows for a morning meditation routine. Maybe the rest of us should try a meditation routine. He’s packed a ton into almost four years of college.
Schwartz has been a big part of these CU salad days. He’s 34 points from 1,000 in his career. Only 36 Buffs have gotten there. He’s eighth all-time with 142 3-pointers. All three of his double-doubles came as a senior, including a 16 and 11 blowup at Oregon. He passed 3,000 career minutes last week in the regular-season finale. In that one he tied Josh Scott, another Colorado Springs-area guy, with 124 career games.
“He’s really worked these four years, for sure,” says his dad, Michael Schwartz.
Schwartz embraced college and every opportunity it afforded, and there's a lot to be said for that.
“Not only embraced it, but he’s so good at seeing the best of every situation,” dad says.
For now, the hoops highlight was the 3-pointer to beat No. 13 Dayton at Chicago's United Center. In the family’s basement his dad covered one wall with an awesome photo of the game-winning shot. D'Shawn hasn't seen it yet because he hasn't been home, 90 minutes away, due to a conviction to playing it safe with COVID.
Schwartz could return in 2021-22 as a super-senior, since the NCAA is granting seniors an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. You know some mid-major’s going to return five 23-year-old starters and win 35 games.
“I’ve thought about it. As of now, I don’t think that’s my plan. But things might change and we’ll see how it goes,” Schwartz says. “Hopefully we go out with a bang. I want to keep playing.”
It’s a good man who can age himself.
“With the new freshmen coming in — these guys born in 2003, you know — that’s a great group, one of the better groups of I’ve ever seen. The future’s bright with them,” he says.
When D’Shawn was a 16-year-old at Sand Creek I asked what he wants to be when he grows up. Music career or pro basketball, he said. Six years later he’s made sure both are on the table, no small thing when you think about it.
“I still have goals, but now I’m chasing things for the right reasons. I’m chasing what’s important for me and not what people want me to do. I’m enjoying the process a whole lot more. I enjoy every moment I’m in. It’s a great feeling. Really couldn’t feel better,” he said.
After a pause, he says: “I love riding bikes. I like the wind rushing through my face.”
The sweet life.