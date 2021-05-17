DENVER — As the favorites to win Lord Stanley’s Cup, is there pressure on the Avalanche?
Psshh. What pressure?
“No one’s going to put any more pressure on us than we put on ourselves,” Jared Bednar said immediately after the Avalanche secured the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best record.
Sure, they all say that. They rip it straight from Chapter 1 of the coach-speak handbook.
But you know what? The Avs are not lying. The Avs are the truth. No team scored more goals than the Avalanche. Only two allowed fewer, the Islanders and Knights. They torched teams at home, going 16-0-1 to close the season at Ball Arena, a handy note with home-ice advantage.
The 2020-21 Avalanche signed its name next to the 1998 Broncos and 2001 Avalanche as the top tier of regular-season teams in Colorado history. Both predecessors went on to win a championship.
“We achieved the first goal we had this year — get home-ice advantage (for the) whole playoffs,” Mikko Rantanen said. "Now we checked the one box. Everybody knows what is the next box.”
Since this is publishing in The Gazette’s Stanley Cup playoffs preview section, it’s supposed to look ahead — to a first-round series against old nemesis St. Louis and the gritty, grindy Blues.
Blues are washed. Avs in five. There’s the preview.
“We have a good rivalry against them,” said Tyson Jost, playing nice.
But it was their past that shaped these Avs into the Presidents’ Trophy winners they are. Their past is why the Avs don’t feel the pressure that seems inherent with a No. 1 overall seed. They've been through some stuff, good and bad.
Their past is blowing a series to the Minnesota Wild in 2014. Their past is 48 points in 2016-17, Bednar’s first season. Their recent past is losing back-to-back Game 7s to the Sharks, in 2019, and the Stars, in 2020, in the conference semis.
Those seasons were packed with pressure — from trying to avoid the worst season in team history, to realizing their potential as one of hockey’s "next" teams.
“Some guys have been working for this for 2-3 years,” Bednar said.
Of course there’s going to be a moment or three when there is playoff pressure on the Avalanche, and there is no hockey pressure that weighs as heavy as playoff pressure. Could be a watershed Game 3 against the Blues. Could be a Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the real obstacle.
But at no point this season have the Avs even suggested pressure comes from within. Needing five wins in five games to steal the Presidents’ Trophy from the Knights, the Avs came through — four of those without Nathan MacKinnon, their best player. If there is pressure on the Avs, it must come from the opponent. And they won every season series in the West division.
“No one’s going to look at us and say, ‘Yep, they won the Presidents’ Trophy' and roll over,” Bednar reminded.
The past is also what has Avalanche faithful believing this is finally the year, again. Each time general manager Joe Sakic waved his wand and added Devon Toews ... and Brandon Saad ... and Andre Burakovsky ... and Cale Makar resembles a Norris Trophy winner ... and Alex Newhook flashes his potential ... Avalanche fans joined the backseat choir: Are we there yet?
The Avs are there yet. No more wait till next year. No more let 'em develop. It’s go time.
“I think this is as deep a team as we’re going to have here,” Sakic said.
No doubt, no pressure. Their greatest strength is putting the pressure on everyone else.