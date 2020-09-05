DENVER — Nope. Not normal. Not one bit.
Nothing felt normal at Empower Field at Mile High. Nada. Zip. The Broncos hosted a team scrimmage — Friday Night Lights, NFL style — and the whole thing felt not normal. Empty tailgate lots. No fans who flew in to smoke legal weed and attend the big game.
Temperature checks. All the temperature checks.
Shoot, at one point, Von Miller shouted something from the south stands end zone and his familiar twang echoed all the way to the other end zone. Tom Brady’s going to love it here in Week 3. It’s the first time at Mile High that Handsome Tom will be able to hear himself think. Not normal.
Last year the Broncos’ annual scrimmage hosted over 21,000 fans. Friday night it hosted zero.
“How does (no fans) affect us? We’ll have to see,” John Elway said. “We’ll see how we react to it.”
Nothing’s normal, but you already knew that. And if you’re like me, we’re so tired of hearing the obvious — life’s not normal — we’re going to focus on what else is real: the NFL is back.
That’s real. That’s happening — Thursday night in Kansas City, next Monday night right here at Mile High. The NFL season didn't feel real, at least to me, until Friday night — until I got to Mile High and watched players dance to songs I’ve never heard, until Courtland Sutton caught a touchdown and talked smack to a helpless defensive back. Then it felt real. Felt good, too.
Because the coronavirus pandemic has been all-consuming, and the response to it has been all-confusing. It’s led to decisions like turning the Colorado Convention Center into a $40 million hospital that never saw a patient. It’s led to decisions like Colorado postponing high school football when Michigan and Louisiana — two states with far worse virus numbers than Colorado — reversed their plans and will play fall football. It’s led to decisions like having no fans at Broncos games — and, more important, no workers at Broncos games — when right now .00241 percent of Colorado is in the hospital with the virus. It’s September, and the state’s still treating you like it’s March.
Thank goodness for the Broncos. Thank goodness for the respite. The Broncos are back.
They’re back in the sense they host the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football" in just over a week. (I know. Snuck up on me, too.) And they’re back in the sense the Broncos are going to be good again. They’re not going to be Super Bowl good or anything like that, but if they stay off the COVID-19 list — a list that currently shows five out of 1,700 NFL players — they’re going to be playoffs good. They have playoff-level starters. We’ll learn soon if they have playoff-level discipline.
"I like the roster," coach Vic Fangio said Saturday.
Here’s what I saw at a totally not normal Mile High scrimmage you weren’t allowed to attend:
- Lock's first look is to Sutton. There’s an undeniable trust with the quarterback and wide receiver. Need 7 yards, Lock looks for Sutton. In trouble, throw it up to Sutton. But let me add this: by season’s end, you’re going to wonder if rookie Jerry Jeudy is their best wide receiver.
- Be bullish on Noah Fant. And be concerned about Noah Fant. The tight end has been the most impressive Bronco in training camp. For whatever reason he’s usually open. He reminds, in that way, of Julius Thomas. Fant also gets dinged up a lot. Struggles back to the sideline a lot. That also reminds of Julius Thomas. If Fant can play through injuries, he’s a Pro Bowler.
- The Broncos didn’t tackle on Friday. They haven’t tackled in 2020. If I’m tackling for the first time, Titans running back Derrick Henry is about the last person I want to tackle. (Or ever.) He’s 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. So there are two ways to look at the opener: tackling Henry is going to be a problem ... and tackling 215-pound Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is, too.
- Don’t expect much from Bradley Chubb early in the season. The pass-rusher didn’t wear a knee brace Friday night, but he didn’t practice either. Said Fangio: “He’s not 100 percent yet.”
- The Broncos are going to support players who protest during the national anthem — no ifs, ands or Jake Butts about it: “The bottom line is the players can do as they wish. Everybody can do as they wish when it comes down to the anthem. The one thing that we ask is that everybody respect everybody for their rights of what they want to do,” Elway said.
- What does empty Mile High feel like? The piped-in crowd noise sounds like Coors Field in the third inning. The kind of steady noise that says you’re stoked to be at a ballgame, but you’re not yet tuned in to the ballgame. It’s a dull din that says there’s a game going on.
Normal? No way. But a game going on always beats the alternative.
KLEE ON CUT DAY