DENVER — If returning to the playoffs is the goal in 2021, if the Pat Bowlen standard is still a thing, the Broncos’ record should be 3-1 by Oct. 9 — once designated “Pat Bowlen Day.”
At least.
The only way Vic Fangio’s third season as coach can guarantee a fourth is with a fast start.
And that requires Denver selects a quarterback sooner rather than later. Let’s go already!
When the Broncos last week wrapped up the football portion of their mandatory minicamp, Fangio emphasized that Teddy Bridgewater's and Drew Lock’s performances didn’t matter much.
Only “2-3 percent” of the final QB decision will be based on offseason workouts and practices.
“The 97-98 percent of it has yet to come,” Fangio said.
By his math, the bulk of evaluations will take place in training camp and preseason games — unless Fangio includes the 3-point shootout at “Broncos Field Day.” Lock won. He’s a bucket.
The Broncos are kicking the bucket down the road again. They need to pick a QB and roll with him. There’s no time to waste. Carpe QB. Take a gander over the first three weeks of the season and Denver is favored vs. the Giants (minus-1), Jags (minus-1.5), Jets (minus-5.5). Week 4 brings an underdog role at Empower field at Mile High vs. the Ravens (plus-3.5). Even Shanny couldn’t script a first quarter any better.
But the Broncos are playing it safe again. Safe is their middle name. They draft defensive backs in the Top 10, never swim after eating and wear a seat belt when not driving. At "Broncos Field Day" on Thursday, it was slightly surprising general manager George Paton didn’t wear a face covering in the dunk tank.
And while the Broncos wait on training camp and preseason games to choose their starting quarterback, the other teams in the AFC West will give 100 percent of first-team reps to one man — Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Justin Herbert in Los Angeles, Derek Carr in Las Vegas.
Advantage, other teams in the AFC West.
I have no horse in this race. (Truth is, a quarterback competition makes for better column fodder.) Whichever quarterback can make December football matter again gets my vote. Go Teddy! Go Drew! Go somebody who makes the Broncos the Broncos again.
Whether it’s Bridgewater, the respected veteran, or Lock, the charming 24-year-old, the Broncos should make a decision already. Time’s ticking on the young talent. They should listen to Nathan MacKinnon after the Avalanche saw their playoff run end: “I’m going into my ninth year and haven’t won (poop).” Broncos safety Justin Simmons is going into his sixth season and hasn’t won (poop). Courtland Sutton, fourth. Bradley Chubb, fourth. You get the picture.
After witnessing Jerry Jeudy light up minicamp with sweet catch after sweet catch, the last thing anyone wants to hear is Jeudy say, “I’m in my fourth year and haven’t won (poop).”
If May and June accounted for only 2-3 percent of the final vote, according to the coach, that means Bridgewater has a 2-3 percent lead in exit polling. Teddy was better than Drew in at least three of five days in which the media was able to watch team drills, ace beat writer George Stoia says.
Then again, organized team practice activities (OTAs) are set up for a veteran to win. There is no improvisation, no real pass rush, no need to scramble. Teddy was playing his home course.
It’s only June 20, Field Day season, but I have a crazy hunch the best player on the roster is Jeudy. It should be noted, and must be a factor in the final decision in the QB competition, that Jeudy shares an undeniable chemistry with Bridgewater. Wednesday alone, Teddy hit Jerry on a tough slant route, followed by a sideline touchdown pass. Where Lock hits driver off the fairway, Bridgewater is content making par.
For a coach in a make-it-or-break-it season, the safe option makes more sense. That’s Teddy.
This seemed telling in regards to the QB competition: “When we look at it I’m kind of looking at it generally: When this guy is in there, are less bad things happening? When he makes a mistake is it catastrophic, or is it something we can correct?” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. Hmmm.
Now that you know how the schedule begins, here is how it ends: the Broncos project as underdogs in Weeks 16 (at the Raiders), 17 (at the Chargers) and 18 (at home vs. the Chiefs).
Better start fast. Better get those first-team reps in. Fangio has yet to win a September game (0-7) with the Broncos. He must win three in '21.
Why not get a head start? Name a starting quarterback by Aug. 10. That’s two days after the Broncos’ spotlight shines on Steve Atwater and Peyton Manning in the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. It’s four days before the first preseason game at Minnesota. It’s one month of dedicated first-team reps, chemistry building, team bonding (like Broncos Field Day) before the opener Sept. 12 at the New York Giants. That’s it, Aug. 10.
At least.