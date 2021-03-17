DENVER — He’s the head-honcho oddsmaker with DraftKings, one of the largest sports betting operators in the U.S. Guys like him know stuff.
Surely, Johnny Avello knows where Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson will play in 2021.
Right?
“No one knows, as of now,” Avello told me Wednesday. “But we’ve got to stay on top of it.”
"When someone does know something before us we can be in some hot water," he says.
When it comes to predicting results, who’s more on top of it than oddsmakers? The book always knows, or something like that. These days with legal sports gambling in Colorado just about anything can be wagered upon. As I tapped through my handy-dandy DraftKings app, I could wager on everything from the Gonzaga Bulldogs to win the NCAA Tournament (plus-200, an overwhelming favorite) to Olympiakos Piraeus (plus-650) to upset Arsenal in the Europa League. And you already know about the bizarre and hilarious popularity of table tennis among Colorado bettors.
But there’s one name that has Broncos Country dreaming of better days: Deshaun Watson.
And there’s a bet for that.
Right there under “Offseason Specials” is “the first team for (Watson) to play one snap for in the 2021 season.” All 32 teams are listed as landing spots, but you can cross off the obvious duds.
“Go ahead and rule out the Rams, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Cardinals, Chargers...” Avello says, listing the lucky few who already have their franchise QB. They don’t need Watson, so their odds are all plus-12,500 or higher. Might as well toss away $10 on a 16 seed in the Big Dance.
But you needn't scroll down very far to find the Broncos. The Broncos are plus-400, according to DraftKings. Only two teams have better odds to land Watson — the Panthers (plus-150) and Texans (plus-300). Put in terms of the NCAA Tournament: If this were a bracket with Deshaun Watson the national championship, the Broncos would be one of the four No. 1 seeds expected to win it all.
Hmmm. Interesting. Now we're talking. Listed in order, the favorites to start Watson at quarterback in Week 1: Panthers, Texans, Broncos, 49ers, Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, Bears and Eagles.
“There's teams like the Panthers that could certainly use a guy like that. The Texans, good chance he stays with them. After that, the Broncos could sure use him. That could bring them up to another level,” says Avello, director of the DraftKings sportsbook. “The 49ers, I don’t think so. Jets need help. And possibly the Patriots. They’ve made a lot of big moves lately.”
When it comes to trades, coaching hires and other nongame wagers, how do the oddsmakers decide which teams are the likeliest suitors? It's not like there's an algorithm or advanced analytics to chart the course.
“It’s anything we can find just digging around — whether it’s on the internet, local newspapers, anything we can find,” Avello says.
Speaking of newspapers, longtime Texans beat writer John McClain threw gas on the Watson blaze with this tweet Wednesday: "The Texans haven't said they're not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be traded."
Oh, boy.
This Broncos offseason is off to a tepid start. Von Miller’s coming back, Kareem Jackson’s not coming back, and Ronald Darby is the new $30 million cornerback. What didn’t happen, however, is most interesting. The Broncos haven't yet signed a veteran quarterback to sidekick Drew Lock. No Jacoby Brissett (signed with the Dolphins), Tyrod Taylor (Texans) or Andy Dalton (Bears).
Could there be one in the works? Sure. Could there be a Watson trade instead? Place your bets.
Sports gambling heaven begins Friday and Saturday with the first full rounds of March Madness.
“It’s our biggest event of the year,” Avello says. “Plus, we missed last year (because of a COVID-19 cancelation), so there’s pent-up demand.”
Broncos heaven is trading for Watson, a 25-year-old quarterback who wants out of Houston. Oddsmakers say Denver would be a favorite if Houston ever answers the phone.
How popular are personnel wagers?
"They're very popular. But they're not only popular for bettors. They're 'talkers,'" Avello says. "They're great talking points."
You know, for columns like this one.