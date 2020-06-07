It says a lot about A.J. Walker that he’s returning to the Air Force basketball program.
All good things.
It says the junior-to-be point guard has wise, strong mentors around him, San Antonio men like Coach Peanut, Jock, J.C. — and, of course, his parents, Anthony and Vali Walker. It says Walker can explore his options as a potential transfer, be recruited by high-major programs and not come away blinded by the bright lights.
Texas Tech showed interest in Walker as a transfer. Same for another Big 12 program, TCU. Same for a bunch of cool teams that play most of their games on ESPN networks — even the preseason No. 1 in college basketball, Gonzaga.
“Just getting a text or call from Gonzaga was insane for me,” Walker says. “I’m thinking, 'They must have the wrong number.'"
Says a lot, since Walker’s scholarship offers out of high school were Air Force and ... and ... and ... “a couple Division IIs and Division IIIs,” he says. Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal in March and last week said he’s returning to Air Force. The decision says a lot about Walker.
It says even more about Air Force.
Some programs pitch gaudy practice facilities and weight rooms. Others pitch a history of NBA draft picks. Then there’s Air Force, where new coach Joe Scott just learned his old stomping grounds still win where winning matters most: on reputation.
As The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman pointed out, the academy had three prominent athletes from the revenue sports enter the transfer portal this year: Kyle Johnson, Isaiah Sanders and Walker. One chose Harvard, one Stanford, one Air Force.
Good company to keep if you're the Crimson or Cardinal.
“It’s just that reaction you get when you tell somebody you’re a graduate from the academy. It’s different,” said Walker, who has two years of eligibility remaining.
His dad is his biggest influence but mostly stayed out of the decision-making process, AJ says. AJ wants to be just like his dad when he grows up, a business owner. It’s a rare game night at Clune Arena when Anthony Walker isn’t in his seat, even though trips from south Texas require a flight into Denver International or Colorado Springs airports.
“I know there was one time he wasn’t in the stands and it was weird,” AJ says.
Of note: “My dad’s Army. That, for sure, played a part in this decision. That’s what we talk about a lot. Basketball’s great, don’t get me wrong. Basketball is what I love. But it will stop bouncing at some point. After that, what will you do? That’s what we talk about a lot: what the academy can do for you after basketball.”
So what can Walker do for the Falcons? Well, he’s the car keys. They weren’t going anywhere without him. Lose Walker and you lose your top five scorers, a major reclamation project for any program. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 11.1 points on 48 percent shooting to go with 3.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He’s not a star, but he helps others become one, and there’s an argument to be made the latter's more valuable. His return took me from a lot worried about the 2020-21 Falcons to a little less worried about the Falcons, who are starting over after the graduations of Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan. And Scott’s first big recruiting win is a veteran point guard.
Save by Joe!
And chalk up another one for the academy's reputation.
“When we talked it wasn’t all about basketball. It was, how’s your family doing? How are you doing?'” Walker says. “I also talked to the other assistant coaches on his staff. They all have the same mindset to mine. They want to win and they want to play the right way.”