DENVER — What can you say? With LeBron James, whining works.
So does playing your best players.
The Lakers squeezed past the Nuggets 114-108 in Game 4 late Thursday night. To the squeaky wheel goes the grease, and a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.
The Lakers didn’t win this one.
The Nuggets lost it.
Two things happened to shove the Nuggets into a sixth elimination game (they're 5-0) in a storybook playoff run: the Lakers pouted, and the Nuggets refused to finish with Michael Porter Jr. on the court. The Nuggets didn’t play the officiating game — or Porter, one of the best rebounders and scorers we’ve seen around these hills, or in the NBA’s Disney World bubble.
They allowed 12 offensive rebounds, two in the final 2 minutes. They didn’t score a field goal over the final 3:25 in regulation. Porter sat. Front-row seat in an empty gym, but still.
“It’s (the Lakers’) 25 second-chance points,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s the reason we lost this game.”
If only the Nuggets had a 6-foot-10 wunderkind rookie who has shown he feasts on the boards.
But let's be real. There’s no way you could watch Game 4 without a tinfoil hat: Does the NBA really want the Nuggets in their first NBA Finals when TV ratings are in the tank? I’m not buying all that, but the facts are the facts: one day after formally presenting a case to the league office that LeBron James is not receiving a fair whistle, according to the LA Times, James and Anthony Davis were granted the opportunity to shoot 28 free throws. The Nuggets, as a whole team, shot 23. The Lakers moaning about officiating is Tiger Woods whining over a bad lie. It’s Nolan Arenado blaming a bad hop. But you know what? A ploy as old as the playoffs worked. And isn’t it Denver’s responsibility to push the same playoff buttons the Lakers did?
“I think I’m going to have to go through the proper channels like they did, to see how we can get some more free throws,” Malone said.
Jokic earned his fifth foul with 8:06 left in the game. It was an unusual development. Joker’s not a big fouls guy. Game 4 was only the third time in 18 playoff games he's earned five fouls.
“Whether them going through the proper channels tonight (impacted the whistles) I have no idea,” Malone said.
Strange enough, the Nuggets fell to 12-14 in the bubble, yet remain three wins from the Finals. More important, they see a 3-1 deficit they know so well. They famously were down 3-1 to the Jazz and the Clippers in this unusual bubble postseason. Don’t count out the Nuggets until it’s over, even as the fat lady hums “I Love L.A.”
But you might see elsewhere the Nuggets have the Lakers right where they want them. That’s a Hollywood fairytale. Nobody wants to be down 3-1, much less to a Lakers team with James and Davis.
“These are all close games we’re playing. We’re going to keep battling out,” said Jamal Murray, whose star continued to ascend with 32 points and another night of jaw-dropping shot-making.
One day after stating their case they are oppressed, the 16-time champion Lakers made more free throws than the Nuggets attempted.
“Let me say this... I’m not going to say that the refs cost the Nuggets the game, but it was an awful officiating game,” TNT mouth Charles Barkley said after.
And Porter played one more minute, 21, than Torrey Craig, God bless him. The Nuggets couldn’t rebound, and Porter led the Nuggets with eight. The Nuggets scored zero field goals in the final 3 minutes, and Porter was 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3. To continue Nuggtember, the Nuggets must come to play.
Play the officiating game. And play Porter.