DENVER — Here come the Avalanche.
“I think this is as deep a team as we’re going to have here,” Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said Monday.
This one, right here. Not the next one, since hefty contracts to Gabe Landeskog and Cale Makar will limit the moving and shaking of the Avs' front office. Not the one after that, because who even knows about the day after tomorrow?
This one, right here: 62 points (most in the NHL), unbeatable lately at Ball Arena (12-0-1 in the last baker’s dozen), the best record in team history after 42 games (29-9-4). That one.
“Management, the fans, everybody in the dressing room believes this is the time we need to compete for the Stanley Cup,” Sakic said emphatically.
From Nathan MacKinnon’s devastating speed to Makar’s quarterbacking, spotting a weakness with the Avs requires a microscope and a dab of cynicism. Maybe they are a little "light," as one of my fanatical puckhead friends suggested during Colorado’s 4-2 win over the Coyotes at Ball Arena. Maybe they can be pushed around and shoved into a corner where all that star power loses its shine. Maybe.
But about the only concern I can come up with is quite unfair, actually: they haven’t done it yet. As Sakic built a Stanley Cup contender from the ground up, the Avs have proven to be a load in the regular season. Come playoff time, it’s been one or two series and done. The Avs haven’t won multiple playoff series since Hector was a pup — 2002, when Makar was only 3 years old.
Is this an all-star outfit that fades under bright lights? Or a franchise ready to rekindle the good ol’ days? One thing’s for sure: Sakic and the front office left no doubt right now's the time.
The Avs made only modest moves at the trade deadline, adding old friends Carl Soderberg and Patrik Nemeth in exchange for not a whole lot. They’re swell guys who should fit right back in.
“We know them really well. They know our system,” Sakic said.
They added a pesky nemesis, too, in Devan Dubnyk who will serve as the veteran backup to Philipp Grubauer. The former Sharks goalie once smacked Landeskog so hard in the back of the leg it led to a heated brawl in San Jose.
“I told him he better steer clear of me in practice because that can happen again,” Dubnyk said with a laugh.
Yes, the goalie tandem of Gruuuub and Doooob sounds like a stoner comedy to give Cheech and Chong a run for their money. But the Avs learned last year experience there is a must, falling to the Stars in the Western Conference semifinals after falling to their third goalie.
The Avalanche filling holes at the trade deadline was the definition of first-world problems. Other than proper health, they haven’t had any. They’re plus-42 at home. They’re 25-3-2 when they score first. It’s the only team with a trio of 40-point scorers (MacKinnon, Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen). The Avs smother opponents on ‘D’ (fewest shots allowed), overwhelm them on ‘O’ (the most shots per game). No wonder coach Jared Bednar stays as chill as a yogi.
"We know the areas that we can tighten up," Makar said.
Monday night, here’s how the Avs broke the Coyotes' spirit: Makar skated hard behind the goal, slid a pass to MacKinnon, who tapped one to Rantanen. The procession was seamless, as if they’ve played together for a while now, and finished with a Rantanen goal. Avalanche, 3-0.
While the championship window only just cracked open, it may not get wider than now.
“We’re going to have to get cheaper at some of those positions,” Sakic said.
But ... the playoffs. They start four weeks from Tuesday, and the playoffs are different. The '96 Jags upset the mighty Broncos in the playoffs. The '13 Warriors surprised the thoroughbred Nuggets. The '03 Wild shock the Forsberg-Sakic-Roy Avalanche in seven games. Stuff happens.
Hey, after witnessing the Avs toy with another NHL team again, that's all I can come up with.
“Their expectations are to win, and our one goal is to win the Stanley Cup,” Sakic said.
The Avs are Stanley Cup or bust.