DENVER — So much is dumb about this Dinger fiasco, but let's start with what's even worse.
Murder. That’s worse. Murder is worse than a despicable word (that wasn’t said), worse than a perfect example of media malpractice, worse than anything I'm aware of. Murder's worse.
That is where the Coors Field outrage should have started and finished in the first place: Friday night around 10:30, as he left his job as a concessions worker at Coors Field, Gregory Hopkins was shot and killed. He was killed outside of Gate A. You know Gate A. It’s the north gate by all the steps.
Horrible.
And this is probably one of the first times you’ve heard Gregory Hopkins’ name.
Horrible.
But I bet you know all about the alleged racist incident involving a Rockies fan and the mascot, Dinger. Of course you do. Because the alleged racist incident at Coors Field was blasted from here to New York, while the alleged murder was just another weekend in LoDo. It was assumed and wholeheartedly believed some racist Rockies redneck yelled a slur in a packed ballpark in one of the most woke cities in the world — and wasn't shouted down, tossed out, whatever, for such a despicable act. Media assumed Denver let that slide, even though not a single person visible in the broadcast flinched.
Really.
Not only Rockies fans, but media, MLB and the Rockies assumed the Rockies and Marlins players let it slide, didn’t blink, didn’t turn around to see what's up. Watch the video. It’s all over the internet. Nobody on the diamond, in either dugout, or among 28,000 fans budged. Exposed to the “N” word, Denver BUDGES.
But they assumed all that. ESPN, the Associated Press, the Washington Post (especially the Washington Post), the whole lot. They condemned a fan, a city, an MLB team, when anyone with a functional brain and without an agenda would take into account all those factors and say, “Hmmm. This doesn’t add up.”
The whole thing was more manufactured nonsense. Turns out the Rockies fan was yelling for “Dinger!” to take a photo with his grandkids. At some point — after Bubba Wallace, Michael Bennett, now Dinger — don’t you stop to think, Hey, maybe let’s get all the facts first? Maybe let's use the most basic tenets of journalism and investigate before assuming and putting a city on blast? Not these days. Not with this media. Hundreds of tweets and headlines, including one in The Gazette, were positively convinced a Rockies fan yelled an unspeakable word in a busy ballpark.
Really.
No wonder only 21 percent of newspaper readers and 16 percent of TV news viewers have “a great deal” of confidence in those institutions. That Gallup poll actually gives me hope, since 79 and 84 percent of people know they’re being lied to. This broken industry is crippling itself.
But there I go, burying the lede.
Gregory Hopkins, who was 41, is the lede. Should’ve been, anyway. He was a man leaving work, using the exit I and other media have used hundreds of nights before, shot dead.
I don’t know the details. Nobody does yet. The investigation is ongoing, according to Denver Police. Suspects Rayvell Powell, 30, and Javon Price, 21, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault in Hopkins’ death. Horrible.
But instead of focusing on a tragedy at the same ballpark, less than 48 hours before "Dinger!", the latest victim in the Downtown Denver Shooting Range was a footnote to an alleged racist incident that didn’t even happen.
Gosh, I can’t imagine why media credibility is below the Mendoza line. Can you?
The day after the shooting, ace Rockies writer Danielle Allentuck let me know there was a vigil for Hopkins outside Gate A. I sped over to learn more about what happened, but the vigil had already been cleared out. Shootings at Gate A must be bad for downtown business.
“I think it was (his) family,” one security man said. “They were hysterical.”
Denver should be hysterical about what’s going on in our city. It should be asking why there were 15 people shot — last weekend. It should be asking why it voted for a three-term mayor who said, smack in the middle of this record violence, downtown is "as safe and vibrant as it’s ever been." It should be asking why outside of Gate A at Coors Field was a murder scene.
Nah. Better focus on the purple dinosaur mascot, and a racial slur that never happened.