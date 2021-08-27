DENVER — Now that a "50-50" decision has been 100-percent made, and the main man (for now) is Teddy Bridgewater, time for the What If chapter of the Broncos quarterback saga.
What if the Broncos had empowered and enabled young Drew Lock more than they did?
What if... the Broncos had retained coordinator Rich Scangarello — instead of letting him go after Lock’s rookie season? It was Scangarello, back in the day, who coordinated the only offense in which Lock has shined. With Vic Fangio over the defense, it was Scangarello in control of the offense that helped Lock post a 4-1 record with a promising QB rating of 89.7.
What if this season was the third go-round for Scangarello and Lock as a joint operation? At one point, between Missouri and the Broncos, Lock had six coordinators in over seven seasons.
What if continuity too often is undervalued?
Judy, a loyal reader, wrote in an email last week: “I am an (Ohio State) fan. I watched every minute of every game Justin Fields played the last two years. He is an incredible talent. I was hoping he wouldn't come to Denver because they would not know what to do with him.”
What if Judy’s right?
“Regards from a really old football fan who is now cheering for (Fields and) the Bears,” she wrote.
The history of Broncos quarterbacking is written in What Ifs. What if... John Elway had returned for a fourth-straight legitimate run at a Super Bowl title... Josh McDaniels did not ship away Jay Cutler... Brock Osweiler had accepted a $39 million extension from Denver... circumstances actually required a Plan B with Peyton Manning?
The next era figures to be chock full of them.
The Broncos host the Rams Saturday night in the final preseason game until next year. Not a whole lot, in quarterback terms, will be gleaned from the exhibition: the Rams haven't played starters in a preseason game in the past four years — since Sean McVay took over as coach.
What if the Broncos get back to that point?
The Broncos are expected to play Von Miller (for the first time since 2019), Courtland Sutton (for the first time since Week 2 of 2020), Jerry Jeudy, Melvin Gordon and both quarterbacks, Bridgewater and Lock. Hey, it beats no football.
At least some of the What Ifs with Bridgewater and Lock will be answered soon enough.
The Broncos’ season opener against the Giants arrives in two weeks and one day. Finally.
Lock was bummed as all get out after learning he would be the backup quarterback this year.
“I think the toughest part was getting and then going to the team meeting and knowing it was going to be talked about,” Lock said.
Too much of Lock’s time in Denver has been spent worrying what others think — here, back in Kansas City, Twitter. Maybe it’s a generational thing, but he should start ignoring the haters.
“I don’t wish any negative on anyone,” Lock said, “But I will be preparing as if (I am) the starter.”
Teddy got the job because, as Drew said it was explained to him: “It just came down to... maybe a little bit of experience.”
What if the Broncos had paired Lock with a helpful vet long before Bridgewater? Teddy has the reputation of a great teammate and mentor and positive influence. Lock can benefit from it. He would have benefited from it before now.
“Hopefully we can continue to grow that way. I can be that guy in his corner who he can come to when he has questions throughout the course of his career,” Bridgewater said.
What if... the Broncos once again use a high pick to draft a quarterback in '22? Here’s hoping they empower and enable the young man in a way they did not with Lock or Paxton Lynch, with a coaching staff locked in for a long time that isn’t concerned about its own job security.
What if.