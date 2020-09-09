DENVER — Way to go, guv!
With an open mind and a change of heart, Gov. Jared Polis showed there are ways to make progress and get things done other than digging in and refusing to budge an inch. Who knew such a thing was still possible in 2020?
In announcing Tuesday there will be 5,700 fans allowed at the Sept. 27 Broncos game against Handsome Tom and the Tampa Bay Bucs, Polis showed it’s OK to reevaluate a position on a touchy subject. And by saying he would be “thrilled” to work with the Colorado High School Activities Association on a fall football season, he showed it’s OK to reverse course when the data gives a thumbs-up. Way to go, sir.
“We want to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” Polis said. “Having these events in a safe way is a big part of that.”
Loyal readers of this space know that returning fans (and workers) to Broncos games and high school athletes to their playing fields have been foremost priorities of late. Now that the good people of Colorado have done their job, and done it well, it's time to live again.
So let’s give credit where credit is due: Polis is either a huge fan of The Gazette, or a leader with enough humility to know the cool kids are the ones who trust the experts and go from there.
Either way, get that man a complimentary subscription to The Denver Gazette that launches on Monday. He earned it. With a smile that surely was matched by thousands of teenage athletes across the state, Polis gave a virtual high-five to all the football dudes at Fountain-Fort Carson, Palmer Ridge and elsewhere. Most badly desire Friday night lights in the fall, not in the spring.
“If there are schools and districts that are ready to move forward with fall football — and can implement that quickly — we want to encourage CHSAA to allow for that,” Polis said.
Oh, Christmas in September wasn’t over with his declaration on high school sports. Seated alongside Broncos vice president Brittany Bowlen, who sure looked the part of the heir to the throne, Polis commended the Broncos for their "first-class" plan to begin a gradual introduction of fans at Empower Field at Mile High during the coronavirus pandemic. There won’t be fans at the season opener Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. (Though I still wonder if you can sneak through a gate with the right kind of peaceful protest gear. Kidding, kidding.) But starting in Week 3, a limited number of fans can return to Colorado’s favorite house of worship, Mile High. At first, it will be 7.5 percent of the 76,125-seat stadium, with hopes to grow that number as the season moves forward and COVID-19 numbers and fears continue to free fall.
“Sooner we can get fans in there the better we’ll all be,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday.
Who gets to go? The Broncos will conduct a weighted lottery based on the priority numbers of season-ticket holders. If you’re a superfan with tickets since the 1960s — yes, they exist — you're in good shape to be one of the lucky ones. No tailgating allowed, and masks and social distancing are required. Try the touchless restrooms. Let us know how they work.
Actually, don’t do that. That would be weird. But cherish that frosty cold one — purchased at the cashless concessions.
“This has been a plan that we’ve put together for three months,” said Bowlen, who chaired the team’s COVID-19 task force and whose appearance in the Boettcher Mansion spotlight portends her ascension in the Broncos franchise.
It’s not perfect. Of course there should be closer to the 17,000 fans who will be allowed at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs, like it is in Missouri. Of course the high school football season should have been played as scheduled, like it is in Utah. But if we’ve learned anything since this awful virus hit it’s that beggars in a Blue state can’t be choosers during a pandemic.
"As soon as Major League Baseball is willing to have fans, the Rockies also have an excellent plan to be able to do it," Polis said.
Smart compromise is good. It's healthy. So way to go, Gov. Polis. And thanks for reading The Gazette.