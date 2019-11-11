DENVER — From what Vic Fangio was saying Monday, the icy-cold day they returned from their bye week, it’s tough to know if the Broncos are doing it again. Those were just words.
Watch their actions to see if the Broncos are doing it again. Watch to see if they start Drew Lock at quarterback in the final two games, against the Lions and Raiders in December, in the comforts of Empower Field at Mile High.
That’s what they should do.
Watch to see if they play the rookie in meaningless games. Watch to see if they believe Lock has the goods to be the real deal. Start him? They believe. Quarantine Lock on the bench, or keep him on injured reserve? That’s Paxton Lynch 2.0. That’s doing it again.
“He’s going to start practicing” this week, Fangio said of Lock, turning everyone's ears.
But ...
"That doesn’t mean he’ll be activated,” Fangio continued.
Again, just words. Watch their actions.
The Broncos do this, and it’s enough to drive you nuts. They win a game — like they did last week against the Cleveland Browns — and everything’s orange in the world. The Denver Broncos are back, baby! No reason to rock the boat. Keep rowing! But that philosophy — the idea the Broncos are just a player or two away from contending again — is what’s kept them treading water for three seasons.
It’s living in la-la land. It's thinking 2015 was a blueprint, not an outlier. Go 23-34 and miss the playoffs over three-plus seasons and it’s not one player here, one player there. That's not reality. That's holding yourselves hostage to a dream.
So watch their actions. What the Broncos should do is continue to start Brandon Allen — the unheralded, confident quarterback who beat the Browns — for the next five games. Start Allen against the Vikings (7-3), Bills (6-3), Chargers (4-6), Texans (6-3) and Chiefs (6-4). Don’t allow Allen’s performance, super or stinky, to impact their thinking one direction or the other. Then start Lock vs. the crummy Lions (3-5-1) and just-OK Raiders (5-4) at home, like we were saying. That should be the plan here.
Is it the plan here? Don’t know yet. Watch their actions.
“We’ll try to get (Lock) as many (reps) as we can. Some of that will be scout team, too,” Fangio said. "You've got to remember this guy hasn’t taken a snap or been in the huddle since the middle of August."
Fair, and that's why it's silly to think Lock should even be the backup Sunday at Minnesota, or next Sunday at Buffalo. Give him six weeks to learn what he's doing again. And here’s what Fangio desires to see from Lock to bring him off IR: “Good quarterback play. That he belongs.”
With the Broncos returned from their bye week, Fangio dropped a couple of nuggets that were bigger than the Lock situation. One was that Bryce Callahan, a ghost and a bust so far, is expected to practice Tuesday. He’s a $21 million acquisition who hasn’t played this season. The second was Fangio's praise of Gary Kubiak, a candidate to be Denver’s offensive coordinator before the Broncos decided they didn’t want certain staffers coming with him. Kubiak and Rick Dennison went to Minnesota, where the offense ranks fourth in the NFL with 26.2 points per game. That's a lot of points per game.
“Those guys are really good on offense right now,” Fangio said.
And what does Fangio want from the Broncos over the final seven games?
“We need to score more points.”
Hmmm. Not exactly a ringing endorsement of Broncos coordinator Rich Scangarello, right?
But we’ll talk about the Lock situation because that’s what we do around these hills — worry, debate, obsess about the Broncos quarterback. We flipped when Dan Reeves drafted Tommy Maddox with John Elway in his prime. We obsessed over the Peyton Manning-Brock Osweiler back-and-forth when anyone with eyeballs knew the story was the 2015 defense. We stalked Manning on his first flight out here.
No reason to stop now. The Broncos right now would pick ninth in the upcoming draft. But you saw the upcoming schedule. Come April, the ninth pick will be more like the sixth or seventh pick. And in a quarterback-rich draft, the Broncos must be thinking quarterback with a top-10 pick — no matter if, when or how Lock plays this season. Bill Belichick has drafted 10 quarterbacks in the Tom Brady era. Ten, with Handsome Tom still going strong! Lock’s status should in no way influence if the Broncos should or should not draft a quarterback in the top 10.
It was Kubiak, remember, who kept Lynch on the bench for a meaningless game against the Raiders to close the 2016 season. Ol' Kubes knew. Don’t play Lock this year? The Broncos know. So watch their actions, not their words, to see if they're doing it again.