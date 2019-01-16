DENVER • Be flattered. Take it as a compliment. Send a thank you to Oakland for once.
The Warriors did the Nuggets a favor on Tuesday night. Two, actually. Hours before they wiped the Pepsi Center floor with the Nuggets, 142-111, Kevin Durant unlaced his custom “KD” sneakers and gifted them to Nuggets equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez. Maybe Durant wants to ensure he has a comfy pair of kicks already stationed in Colorado when he signs here in July, who knows?
The other favor was out in the open for the basketball world to see. The Warriors (30-14) made sure the Nuggets (29-14) don’t get any funny ideas and forget this is still about the long game. It was before Tuesday, and it is now.
Nothing that happened in this one — not even a Nuggets win — was going to change that.
If there was any kind of silly notion the Nuggets should be positioning themselves for a title run this season, the Warriors crushed it with a merciless and incomparable 51-point first quarter, an NBA record. It was the best I’ve ever seen a basketball team play, at any level, with any players, anywhere. No trade at the deadline will shrink this gap. No offensive makeover will turn the Nuggets into a 2019 contender.
And that’s cool, man. Other than Nikola Jokic’s selfless play, patience must be their best virtue.
After the game pitting the top two records in the Western Conference ended in a laugher, all that changed around here was the Nuggets learning there’s a different level at which title teams operate.
”It’s what we expected to,” shooting star Steph Curry said afterward. “It’s not surprising.”
In a postgame locker room that sounded like business as usual, the Warriors downplayed this was a statement game against the former No. 1 team in the West. They were lying. It was two months ago when Michael Malone paired this franchise-changing season with a snazzy motto: “Take the ‘L’ on the way out.”
Tuesday night, Durant and the Warriors countered: “I think they know who we are.”
The Nuggets lost at home for the first time since Nov. 13. It’s now Jan. 15.
The moment was too big for the Nuggets. They were blinded by the lights, if not the title rings. Too big from the moment Durant glided down the court for the first bucket, a 12-foot jumper. Too big when Klay Thompson dunked on the baseline and Curry talked trash. Too big when Draymond Green blistered an official and somehow didn’t get ejected from the premises.
The Nuggets are 4-4 against the Warriors since the Nikola Jokic era began with a lineup change on Dec. 15, 2016. That’s not for nothing. But when Jokic is hit with two fouls in the first quarter, they might as well be 0-for-a-million.
“They sent a message,” Malone said. “They came in here and kicked our ass.”
It’s a fun idea and a swell show of competitive spirit, but nobody’s beating the Warriors. When Durant joined a 73-win team already coming off a title, the NBA became the WWE with the end result already predetermined. It’s the Warriors against the World, and throwing $5 on the World is a sucker bet. Forget parity. This was parody.
And that changes nothing for the Nuggets. No league embraces and demands the process more than the NBA. Take the Warriors. After this Golden State dynasty got its start by splashing through Denver with a playoff upset in 2012-13, they lost in the next round. The rest is history.
It’s my firm belief this is the core of Nuggets that’s talented enough to bring the first NBA championship to Colorado. They first must take a paddling like every other one before them.
Troubled locker rooms plaguing young cores in Minnesota, Philadelphia and Boston make the happy-go-lucky Nuggets look even better than their sweet record. Meantime, the only thing that can derail the Warriors’ dynasty is Green throwing a hissy fit and messing the whole thing up. Draymond was a plus-41, by the way. Repeat that: plus-41.
”I don’t believe in flushing games when you get your ass kicked,” Malone said again.
About a year ago Tim Connelly told me there are times when the president of basketball operations convenes with Nuggets brass solely to analyze the landscape of the NBA. Their mission is to find the window when the respective superteams are bogged down by big contracts, chemistry issues or just plain old age.
“You say, ‘There’s a sweet spot this year, potentially this team is on a downward slide, (or) this team has some decisions to make financially,’” is how Connelly described it.
That window’s coming for the Nuggets. But it’s down the road. There’s not an open window as long as the Warriors are the Warriors — not for the Nuggets, not for anybody.
This NBA season is Golden State and looking toward the future.