BOULDER — If you didn’t know who he was, Michael Westbrook could still pass for an NFL athlete or active CU Buffs legend. Ripped at 49 is what Brazilian Jiu Jitsu can do for you, huh?
Instead of flimsy, worthless masks, we should be handing out gis and brown belts.
But Westbrook wasn’t yet a grown man when he and the Buffs were reeling off four years with only three losses in the Big Eight. As Westbrook said Saturday at Folsom Field, his No. 81 painted on the turf to honor his College Football Hall of Fame induction, “We were a bunch of kids at 18, 19 years old and we needed parenting.”
One of those football parents was Karl Dorrell, the wide receivers coach in Westbrook's day.
“I think you guys are hard on him,” Westbrook said. “Give him some time.”
He’s right, you know, but Dorrell needs more than time as head coach of the Buffaloes.
Coach needs players.
Southern Cal won two games Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 48,197: the layup line contest, and the football game itself, 37-14. You could take one look at the Trojans during pregame warmups and wonder how the heck the Buffs can compete with those monsters.
And this isn’t even a vintage USC team with Ronnie Lott or Reggie Bush wrecking fools. This is a USC team that lost by 18 points to Oregon State. Vintage USC beats these Trojans by 30.
CU hasn’t been in that league in a really, really, really long time. On a glorious Flatirons Saturday, it was impossible to see how the Buffs can map a return to that level. From where I sat, the Trojans were bigger, better and faster at every single position, notably on both sides of the line of scrimmage and at wide receiver.
USC has this guy named Drake London, and if his name alone doesn’t score him the next James Bond movie, his skills should at least land him in the first round of the NFL draft. He went over and around and through CU’s defenders as if they weren’t there. When Broncos GM George Paton left his scouting seat at halftime, I half-wondered if he was going to kidnap Drake London for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
“Guess what?” Dorrell said after. “He’s 6-4.5, 6-5, with probably a 40-inch vertical.”
Yeah, the Buffs don't have those guys. Sorry, that’s just the truth. They don't. And it’s been a really, really, really long time since they did.
“We were still babies at 17 years old,” Westbrook said, explaining how the Buffs of yesteryear grew into their glory years.
Good on Dorrell for stomping all over the youth excuse before anyone could use it as an alibi.
“The binky’s gonna have to go,” he said.
And the CU Buffs recruiting jet hopefully left the nearest air strip shortly after the game.
CU better win one of the next two games — Arizona and Cal — or the Buffs are staring down a dark, long tunnel and a one-win season. It wasn’t until Game 4 of the season the Buffs broke off a play on offense that went for at least 40 yards. That was Brady Russell’s 65-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.
“We’ve been through these kinds of things,” Russell said of a four-game losing streak.
You’re not going to find me pinning this on Dorrell, either. They just don’t have the guys, and he needs to find them or he won't last. While it’s a good thing the Buffs will spend the bye week contemplating a “1-2 machine” quarterback platoon of struggling Brendon Lewis and true freshman Drew Carter, the Buffs would be better off hammering the recruiting trail. Nitpicking the play-calling is easy from the couch. But when USC’s rolling out Drake London (6-foot-5) and Michael Trigg (6-4) against a miniature Buffs secondary, does the coverage scheme really matter enough to make up the difference? Does a quarterback change fix things if the new guy has no time to throw?
"They hardly pressured us," Dorrell said, "And he was under pressure a lot."
Hey, there’s a reason Mel Tucker skipped town at the first opportunity, and it wasn’t just Big Ten money. He knew landing elite prospects was going to be easier at Michigan State — even with Michigan and Ohio State flying in every Friday night when the local stars kick off.
Westbrook spends his post-football days teaching kids and adults the benefits of Jiu Jitsu. Now at 1-4, CU is stuck with a bumper sticker that doesn’t exactly roll of the tongue: “Our 49-year-old wide receiver can beat up yours.”
USC’s latest addition to a 15-0 record against CU was never competitive — in warmups, with a 29-7 lead when Buffs students left for the bar, or after, as the Song Girls smiled to “Fight On.”
CU’s 40-60 in its last 100 games and hasn’t won a bowl game in 17 years. This is going to be a climb managed only through recruiting. After the Drake London show ended in nine catches for 130 yards, Dorrell said, “It was reminiscent, in a way, of what we used to have here.”
Yes, with big-time players like Michael Westbrook, a really, really, really long time ago.