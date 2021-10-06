DENVER — Unleash Pookie!
Tell you what, there are few things I trust more than a man who carries 220 pounds, half the Baltimore Ravens defense to the goal line and a nickname that might as well be “Buttercup” or “Cuddlemuffin.” Now it’s time the Broncos place their trust in Javonte “Pookie” Williams.
Sunday at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Broncos should throw a Pookie party.
After the Broncos suffered their first loss of the season, it was tough to say which was more difficult to understand: How Pookie barreled through six Ravens defenders at the end of the first quarter, or how Pookie touched the ball only one time in the second quarter that followed.
“You see a dude run like that, it gets everybody juiced,” Courtland Sutton said Wednesday.
Unleash Pookie!
“I looked and boom! He hit another one,” Sutton said. “I’m peeking over and boom! He hit another one.”
No matter if the Broncos fall behind early, Pookie should have no fewer than 20 carries against the Steelers. Shoot, if Melvin Gordon is hurt (and Gordon didn’t practice on Wednesday), raise it to 25 carries. Let the young man cut loose. My guy’s a former linebacker. He doesn’t handle the punishment; he dishes it out. Yet Pookie is still waiting for his first 15-carry game, and his seven carries in the loss to the Ravens was a season-low for the second-round pick. While Jim Harbaugh calling a running play on the final snap of the game turned into a silly controversy, the real controversy was why the Broncos grounded their best back even after a quarterback change.
Pookie is straight out of Johnny Cash’s “A Boy Named Sue.” Kicks like a mule, bites like a crocodile. And I’ll wager a guess Pookie knows quite well that Pittsburgh selected running back Najee Harris ahead of him in the draft.
Pookie’s averaging 4.04 yards per carry, by the way. Harris, who is also a stud, sits at 3.36.
“If I see somebody in front of me I feel like I’ve got to go through them,” Pookie said on draft night.
If the Broncos don’t go through the Steelers, that once-shiny 3-0 record is going to be 3-4 real quick. Next up are the 3-1 Raiders and 3-1 Browns (on a short week in Cleveland’s Dawg Pound). That’s no fun. That’s stressful. That’s got home-for-the-playoffs written all over it.
Pookie’s fun. After his first game at Mile High, Pookie came with the revelation of the day.
“I didn’t even know we had a band!” he said. “I seen them during a TV timeout.”
You know who doesn’t want to tackle 220 pounds of angry 20 times in a game? NFL millionaires, that’s who. Denver let Baltimore off the hook by abandoning Pookie and the running game. I don’t want to tackle that guy. Do you?
Hiding Pookie in Pittsburgh won’t end well for the Broncos.
“What you need a running game for is the physical element of the game,” Chargers coach and ex-Broncos assistant Brandon Staley said the other day. “There’s a physicality to the game that’s real. If you’re just a passing team there’s a physical element to the game that the defense doesn’t have to respect.”
Why did the Ravens call a running play on a meaningless snap to end the game?
Because they could.
The Ravens beat the Broncos by beating up the Broncos. Knocked quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of the game. (If Drew Lock starts Sunday, that's yet another reason to give Pookie the ball.) Knocked wide receiver Diontae Spencer out of the game. Calling Lamar Jackson’s number to secure a rushing record was taking their lunch money after the fight.
“I thought it was kind of (expletive),” Vic Fangio said a day later.
So was hiding Pookie.
One player who brought the fight to the Ravens was Pookie, who got the cute nickname as a Pee Wee player because his dad had it first. Pookie’s thunderous 31-yard run led to Denver’s only touchdown. On their next drive, Pookie didn’t touch the ball. On the drive after that, Pookie touched the ball once, for 3 yards. And on the drive after that, Pookie didn’t touch the ball.
That won’t do.
These Steelers are a rebuild in waiting, and the Broncos should escape with their first win in Pittsburgh since Jake Plummer and Javon Walker connected for three touchdowns in 2006.
But Denver’s best chance at recovering from the Baltimore embarrassment is sending out invites. Throw a Pookie party. RSVP for 20 carries now.