DENVER — A Broncos season that opens Sunday vs. the New York Giants marks a decade of Von.
For his 10th round, Miller is both “a totally different Von” and “like the old Von never left.”
Consider me confused, and curious. The Broncos must be anxious learn to which Von this one is.
In the nine healthy seasons of Von B’Vsean Miller there have been countless, unique iterations of Von: Dancing Von, Super Von, Investigated Von, Disengaged Von (during Vic Fangio’s first season), Injured Von, Motivated Von, Bummed Von, Thrilled Von (when Denver drafted Bradley Chubb) and all the rest. Now he is Captain Von, Final Stand Von and Dad Von.
When they have Good Von, they are Good Broncos. Unfortunately, the opposite is true too.
The Broncos did not have Von in Super Bowl 48. They got blasted by the Seahawks. They did have Von in Super Bowl 50. They blasted the Panthers. The next morning, Von accepted the MVP trophy from Roger Goodell in a sparsely attended ceremony. His mom, Gloria Miller, told me: “It’s been a long road.”
With Von, it’s often a long, strange trip. Prior to the 2020 season, Miller declared he was Zen Von. He had found peace from watching documentaries of Michael Jordan and reflecting on the life and death of Kobe Bryant. Right after the 2020 season, he was the focus of a criminal investigation by Parker police. His name was cleared without so much as a ticket or arrest.
This offseason he was Hype Machine Von.
“This is the best offensive line that I’ve been able to play with throughout my whole entire career,” he said.
“It’s just a different team, a different feel.”
“It’s a totally different Von. I feel like my conditioning is about the same. I feel like I’m the same size. I’ve seen my picture with my shirt off. I feel like it’s the same Von; I just think it’s a different mindset.”
When the Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick, it was Ecstatic Von. He filmed the pick on his phone and broadcast his own joy to almost 2 million followers. But the pass-rush pairing has never materialized as the Broncos had hoped or expected. It has been 28 games since Miller and Chubb played a real game together. Sunday’s uncertain, too, since Chubb is hurt again, this time with an ankle injury he sustained in a preseason game.
“Game-time decision,” coach Vic Fangio said.
In the 20 games they’ve played together, Von and Bradley piled up 29.5 sacks. Miller is a free agent in 2022, Chubb in 2023. Wouldn’t it be nice to get 16 games together? Fingers crossed.
Von Miller has made $144.4 million from the Broncos since John Elway drafted him second overall in 2011. He's surpassed No. 1 pick Cam Newton, who is without a team after being cut by the Patriots, as the draft's best player.
Football-wise, the best of the Vons traditionally has been Motivated Von. It was that way when he showed off in Peyton Manning’s first season here (18.5 sacks), the other time he was coming off a major injury (14 sacks in 2014) and the season in which he was asked to shoulder the load after Manning's retirement (13.5 sacks in 2016). It was that way in Super Bowl 50 opposing Newton.
Healthy Von is a force of nature. In seven healthy seasons — seasons where he played 15 or 16 games — he’s averaged over 13 sacks. Only once when he played 15 or 16 games did he measure fewer than 10 sacks. One sack Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey puts Von in the top 25 all time in sacks.
This is Von’s 11th season with the Broncos, but he missed all of 2020 with a “freaky” ankle injury. Healthy Or Not Von averages 11.7 sacks per season. On that pace he will rank 22nd all time after this season, 16th after the 2022 season and eighth after the 23 season (narrowly ahead of hero DeMarcus Ware). Bruce Smith had 200 sacks. No one’s catching Bruce Smith.
Dad Von said on Instagram he is dedicating this season to his newborn son.
“Valor Miller def going to be a QB,” Von wrote.
Dominant Von has never won defensive player of the year. He finished second in 2012 (to JJ Watt) and second in 2016 (to Khalil Mack).
Comeback player of the year is a real possibility.
It doesn’t seem right that Super Bowl 50 would be Happy Von’s final playoff game as a Bronco. If 32-year-old Von can reach double-digit sacks, he will return the Broncos to the postseason.