DENVER — He is risen.
Tebow Time is back.... this time at tight end.
Where was this with the Broncos in 2012?
Tim Tebow reportedly will sign a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his former college coach, Urban Meyer. Would you call this a comeback, or a second coming?
The NFL’s new uniform policy allows him to take No. 7 with the Jags. No. 7 wasn’t available for Tebow’s wild two seasons in Denver, but a decade later his No. 15 jersey is seen all over Empower Field at Mile High on Broncos Sundays.
Outside of John Elway and Peyton Manning, no other quarterback here has caused the same stir — no offense to Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel or Kendall Hinton.
Tebow is 33 and considered a longshot to make the Jaguars roster. His 2011 Broncos also were longshots to beat the Dolphins (trailing 15-0 with 5:23 left), Jets (scoring their lone touchdown with 58 seconds left), Bears (down 10 with 4:34 left) and Raiders (down 10 in the third). The Steelers still haven't caught DT.
After Tebow’s first eight starts, only one QB had a better win percentage: Aaron Rodgers. Ahem.
Tebow Time is never, ever over until it’s over-over, and it’s not over until he decides it’s over.
Timmy has decided it’s not over, and his homestate must be giddy at the good news.
Who will play longer — Timmy or Tommy? Florida now is home to the GOAT (Brady) and the FOAT (Faithfuliest of All Time). No wonder it was the first state to wisely and successfully open sports venues to 100-percent capacity. Everybody’s not retiring there.
Haters gonna hate. But this is a can’t-hate move for the Jags, who are introducing No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and will introduce a No. 1 distraction in Tebow. Lawrence could throw four interceptions, but if Tebow catches a touchdown... Jags win! Plus, jersey sales. Plus, budget cuts in the motivational speaking department. As then-Broncos boss John Elway once told our own Woody Paige about Tebow: the Jags “pulled the trigger” on a great move.
Through divine intervention or the NFL getting lucky like usual, Denver plays at Jacksonville this year. God bless it. Broncos Country learns at 6 p.m. Wednesday — when the schedules are released — where the Jags fall on theirs. If Tebow makes the roster a Broncos-Jags game goes from “meh” to “mmmkay!”
It remains unconfirmed but assumed that Superman wears Tim Tebow pajamas.
But he is back, and you know you will watch. Tebow last suited up for an NFL game, with the New York Jets, on Dec. 12, 2012. He last caught a pass in an NFL game (or in college) never. I could not find documentation of Tebow catching a pass as a dual-threat quarterback phenom at Nease High School outside Jacksonville. As far as his competition with the Jags, their tight end room is “woefully thin,” NFL.com reports. Jacksonville has tight ends named Chris Manhertz and James O’Shaughnessy and drafted a Luke Farrell in the fifth round. Tebow would be their fourth tight end. Mmmkay.
Maybe Tebow can learn the local route tree from Jags wideout and former CU Buffs star Laviska Shenault Jr.
Oh, what could have been in Denver — if Tebow had been A-OK with switching from QB to TE.
The 2012 Broncos were the best team in the NFL before a playoff upset to the Ravens, and the 2013 Broncos featured the highest-scoring offense in history with Peyton Manning at the controls, Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker and Wes Welker at wide receiver, Joel Dreesen, Jacob Tamme, Virgil Green and Julius Thomas at tight end. Tebow stubbornly but understandably refused a position change.
Here’s why, according to Tebow back then on the Dan Patrick Show: “For me it’s always about pursuing what’s in your heart, what you love, what you’re passionate about, and I love the game of football, but what I really love doing is playing the quarterback position. I’ve had a lot of good opportunities to play another position but that wasn’t in my heart. It wasn’t something I wanted to do. If I was going to make a change I’d rather make a change to baseball.”
After four seasons in the New York Mets organization, Tebow retired from baseball in February. It is no coincidence his wonderfully impactful Christian outreach operation is based in Jacksonville — the Tim Tebow Foundation. Urban Meyer is on the Board of Directors.
What more good in the world will come of Tebow Time's second coming? God bless it.