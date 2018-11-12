ENGLEWOOD • He’s still playing. I don’t know how — or why, since we’re honest with each other — but Derek Wolfe’s still playing football.
Thank the brilliance of doctors and modern medicine, for one. The Broncos are going back to play the Chargers on Sunday, and Los Angeles is where last year Wolfe learned he had something called spinal stenosis. Sounds terrible because it is: this 287-pound mountain of a man — a volcano in Wolfe’s case — was playing through so much pain he couldn’t squeeze and twist a doorknob.
“And then I was having numbness in my face,” Wolfe said Monday afternoon at his locker at UCHealth Training Center, brushing dreadlocks off his neck. “I didn’t know what was going on.”
Thank his wife, Abigail, who handled most of the research leading into his surgery. Thank his pain tolerance for another. Ever since what he calls a “life-changing procedure,” in which docs plucked stem cells from a hip and plugged them into his spine — see, told you they’re brilliant — Wolfe is mostly pain-free.
Except for all the losing. That part still hurts.
Because this bummer of a Broncos era is not close to what Wolfe envisioned when he took less money to stay in Colorado than he would’ve gotten elsewhere. He didn’t think defensive coordinator Wade Phillips would be gone. Didn’t think the Broncos still would be searching high, low and in-between for a quarterback of the future. After he lifted the Lombardi trophy high into the Santa Clara breeze on the playing field at Super Bowl 50, he definitely didn’t think 9-7, 5-11 and 3-6 were next on the agenda.
Wolfe’s plan — back in 2016 when he signed the deal, three weeks before that Super Bowl — was to “be a part of the best defense that’s played it. I didn’t know that Wade was going to end up leaving. I thought I was going to have Wade for a while. Nothing against Joe Woods. I just was really comfortable with where I was at. Then everything changed. But that’s the way life is.”
Stuff happens. Things change.
Except for Derek Wolfe. He’s been the same, volatile, fully invested defensive lineman since John Elway drafted him out of the University of Cincinnati in 2012. He’ll tell you what he really thinks about Kansas City, right before he pledges to clog the toilets at Arrowhead Stadium. He’ll tell you to leave the country if you whine about its direction.
Aqib Talib was a real one in that way. You know going in disingenuous has no spot at their table. Something to be said for that.
OK, except for when Wolfe told Philip Rivers that he’s going to eat his kids. Didn’t mean that one.
Purely speculation, but here’s a hunch Wolfe would take Rivers as his quarterback any day.
“I just can’t help (talking to Rivers). He’s always complaining. But he’s a leader, man,” Wolfe said of the Chargers’ 36-year-old MVP candidate. “He’s always trying to get the calls his way, trying to get pass-interference calls, trying to get roughing-the-passer calls, trying to get you offsides. He’s a great competitor. You’ve got to be on top of your game when you play him.”
One guy he won’t face: Donald Cerrone, a good friend. It was Saturday night when Wolfe scored a ringside seat to see Colorado’s “Cowboy” break Mike Perry’s arm at UFC Fight Night 139.
“I would love to do something like (UFC). I really would. It would be a dream of mine to do something like that,” Wolfe said. “(But) I don’t know, man. I feel like I get hit in the head enough. When I get done playing I’m done with the physical sports. But who knows? I might need something (when football’s over).”
The spinal cord contusion in 2013 and seizure that followed. The broken elbow in 2016. The “complete numbness” in his right arm last year.
I don’t know, D-Wolfe. Maybe sit that one out.
