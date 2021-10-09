DENVER — When Vic Fangio daydreams, and it’s not about his family’s famous Italian meatballs recipe, his dream could be the scenario he’s going to see Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
This should be a Fangio special. Needs to be, anyway.
Fangio is from Scranton, Pa. That’s an Eagles town, not a Steelers town. I don’t know about you, but if I rooted against a team as a kid it never stops being fun beating them later on.
Plus, the last time Fangio coached in his home state, he lost to these Steelers, and he lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a terrible knee injury. That was a rough trip. Then he lost $100,000. The NFL fined Fangio for a failure to wear a “face covering,” outdoors, where COVID-19 rarely spreads, because COVID-19 policies are about compliance, not science. What I’m saying is people have endured worse trips to Pittsburgh, but they’re usually the Sabres.
Then there are the circumstances of a quietly important Broncos game against the Steelers. A bunch of factors line up to make this a game Fangio should be able to figure out how to win.
Start with how his expensive defense is mostly healthy and facing a quarterback who is definitely not.
Pittsburgh great Ben Roethlisberger looks a little bit like Peyton Manning in 2015. So maybe the Steelers will win the Super Bowl. But when that wall hits, that wall hits like TJ Watt, and Big Ben’s numbers through four games are crazy similar to 2015 PFM through four games.
Big Ben: (4 TDs, 4 INTs, 258.3 yards per game, 78.9 QB rating, 10 sacks).
PFM: (6 TDs, 5 INTs, 242 yards per game, 80.8 QB rating, 10 sacks).
Weird, I know. While 2015 ended well for Manning, it also was the end of Manning’s career.
Roethlisberger now has the mobility of a tree. He’s been sacked 10 times this season and 526 times in 237 career games. Only Tom Brady’s ever been sacked more, 528. Sunday is the opposite of the Broncos’ challenge last week with Ravens track star Lamar Jackson.
“It’ll be refreshing to just play normal football again,” Von Miller said.
The Steelers have lost eight of 10 dating to last season. The franchise rarely is this vulnerable.
“You know, I don’t buy into that narrative (that Roethlisberger is washed),” Fangio argued.
And I’m not buying that Fangio’s not buying this is a dream matchup for the Broncos coach.
Everything’s coming up Fangio in a return to Pennsylvania.
His dream box score shows more running plays than pass plays. Guess what? The Broncos are without top wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, and Sutton entered the injury report after Friday’s practice with an ankle injury. Throw in the fact quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spent half last week in the concussion protocol, and it stands to reason the ideal game-plan for the Broncos will be a run-heavy offense that showcases Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.
Dreamy.
Ten years ago Fangio was considered by a few media outlets to be a candidate for the Eagles job. Philly hired Chip Kelly. He has never been considered for the Steelers job, and that’s mostly because the Steelers don’t change coaches. It's an endearing quality. They’ve had only three head coaches since 1969 — when Chuck Noll was hired and Fangio was 11-year-old Victor growing up in Dunmore, Pa.
Now the Steelers are a mess. Not a little mess, or a fixable mess, but a big mess. The Steelers are enough of a mess the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette ran this headline: “Ben Roethlisberger situation is nearing the boiling point.” Big Ben has a hip injury, but the old-person injury is only the start of the mess. The newspaper wrote Roethlisberger “is not allowed” to run the no-huddle offense he all but perfected, and he’s been “stripped” of the ability to call audibles.
Double dreamy, for Fangio.
Sunday is when the Broncos coaching staff should redeem itself from an embarrassing display against the Ravens. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said “I’ve got to be better (and) we’ve got to be better” after calling only five running plays in the second half. Fangio spent too much time whining over the Ravens calling one running play, at the end of the game.
Win and nobody cares who calls what, when or why.
Fangio has coached in the NFL for more than a quarter-century and for exactly one quarter of the teams in the NFL — Saints, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, 49ers, Bears, Broncos. He’s been called an “evil genius” as a defensive coach by current Broncos players, and ex-Broncos great DeMarcus Ware once called him a “defensive mastermind.” Shoot, even Ravens coach John Harbaugh called him “brilliant.”
This Broncos game Sunday in Pittsburgh is a game a brilliant, genius, defensive mastermind should find a way to win.