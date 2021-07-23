DENVER — He’s one of ours, and I’ll watch. I’ll watch the heck out of G’Angelo Hancock at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Shoot, 10 minutes with G’Angelo Hancock and I’d vote him into office. This guy’s 213 pounds — 97 kg in Olympic wrestling metrics — of energy, pride, magnetism.
“The fact of the matter is,” he’s explaining from Japan, where Team USA Wrestling was not allowed to attend the opening ceremonies due to COVID-19 concerns, “Do you want to be seen, or do you want to get the gold medal for your country? It matters much more to come here and compete for the greatest country in the world than to be seen by the world, right?”
Hancock makes his Olympics debut Aug. 2. When he medals in Greco-Roman wrestling — when, not if — the next question is which actor plays him in the movie. Because his life is a script, no doubt, and we’ll talk about that later. He's the first graduate from Fountain-Fort Carson High to compete in the Olympics, F-FC athletic director Jared Felice confirmed.
And I like inspirational sports movies, so I’ll watch that too.
I’ll watch these Olympics, even though the bulk of the Games couldn’t possibly feel more detached from reality. They are more political theater disguised as science. And I prefer reality to political theater.
These Olympics are off to a ridiculous start, so they’re perfect for right now. Due to COVID-19 protocols, these Olympics are disqualifying some of the most physically fit humans in the world — even when they are fully vaccinated and when it’s universally known the most physically fit humans in the world have almost zero to worry about with COVID-19. (Plus, there's a vaccine. Three, in fact.) That's what happened to Taylor Crabb, an American beach volleyball star. He’s “fine and healthy and should be allowed to play,” his brother Trever told NBC Los Angeles. Of course Crabb should be allowed to play. His chance of dying is less than 0.1 percent, and that’s without being vaccinated or being an elite, absurdly fit volleyball player.
But that’s these Olympic Games.
These Olympics are tennis prodigy Coco Gauff, who’s 17 and a model of health, kicked out after testing positive. These Olympics are basketball stud Katie Lou Samuelson testing positive and booted from the Games, vaccinated. They are U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker, 18 and a U.S. gymnast, banned after testing positive, vaccinated. These Olympics are ridiculous, perfect for right now.
And I’ll watch, because G'Angelo’s there. And Sammy Schultz, a pentathlete who went to Chatfield, is there. And Kevin McDowell, a triathlete who beat cancer before he attended UCCS, is there. Six former CU Buffs — Joe Klecker, Emma Coburn, Val Constien, Morgan Pearson, Erin Huck and Jake Riley — are there. I met Canadian track star Lauren Gale as a high school sophomore at Discovery Canyon, not long after her military family had been living out of a hotel in Colorado Springs.
“It’s great,” Lauren said then. “They clean for you.”
That attitude is probably why she’s there.
G'Angelo Hancock can’t believe he’s there, still. Here’s why he is there: a good man named TC Dantzler. When TC met G'Angelo, TC was the wrestling coach at Pine Creek and G'Angelo was, by his own admission, a teenager from Fountain who easily could’ve go down the wrong path. Now he’s there, an Olympics favorite, on the cover of Team USA wrestling’s media guide.
“(TC) is the first person that actually ever introduced me to Greco-Roman. Now here I am with the privilege of making the U.S. Olympic team,” Hancock’s telling me. “Before I met TC Dantzler this wasn’t even a dream of mine. To meet a man who not only inspires and invokes this type of dream in your life, but can guide you and make this happen for you, it’s a blessing I can’t even explain.”
Did I mention he’s one of ours? Fountain, baby. I had to know: How did Fountain shape you?
“You know, I think (Fountain) was a curse and a blessing for sure. If I wasn’t in this environment I wouldn’t have been blessed to come across the trials and tribulations that I did and come across a great man like TC Dantzler,” Hancock said. “But also, I think if I didn't come from a place like this, maybe I wouldn't have had the grit or the toughness to make it here.”
Tracy G’Angelo Hancock is why I’ll watch.
The rest is more COVID-19 theater, fear over facts, perfect for right now. Over the next two weeks you'll hear and read a lot about a COVID-19 "state of emergency" in Japan, but you’ll hear and read nothing (except for in this space) how Japan had some of the highest mask compliance in the world leading into a state of emergency. I was in Tokyo last March. Everybody wore masks. Masks wore masks. Now they’re in a state of emergency.
Gosh, that worked well. Sure, let's copy that.
But I'll watch, because G’Angelo Hancock is there. Fountain’s first Olympian first wrestled in sixth grade: "It was a way to hang out with my friends after school without getting in trouble, without throwing somebody on their head,” he said through Adidas. "Matter of fact, we were taught how to put somebody on their head.”
That guy’s one of ours, and I’ll watch.