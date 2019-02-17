DENVER • As a kid, and not a little one, Nikola Jokic wasn’t horsing around with his dream job.
He wanted to be a stable boy.
And no matter how high and far the Serbian unicorn carries the Nuggets franchise through his career, it will never get old that their cornerstone player decorates his locker at Pepsi Center with only one example of self-promotion. It’s a flowery red ribbon, like one you’d see at the state fair in Pueblo, awarded to Jokic when his horse, “Dreamcatcher,” won a trotting event.
This guy needs a sneakers line. Nike-ola Jokic? “It’s gotta be the jokes” with Spike Lee? Now that’s a Super Bowl commercial we’d watch.
The Joker — or “Big Honey,” as teammate and BFF Will Barton called him, until the marketing wing politely asked Barton to stick with “Joker” — is anything but the traditional NBA star.
When Jokic was named to Sunday’s All-Star Game in Charlotte, he wondered aloud if longtime Nuggets equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez also scored an invite: “Can Sparky come?” The NBA would need to transport the pingpong table where Sparky and Nikola wage their game day battles.
Jokic is the Joker, Big Honey, himself. He’s a little Ferris Bueller; the sportos, motorheads, (stats) geeks — they all adore him. He’s the Big ATM, helping Barton, Gary Harris and a bunch of future teammates get rich. Now the aspiring stable boy will play in the All-Star Game as the Nuggets’ first selection in eight years. (Tuesday, he turns 24.)
Jokic pretends to loathe the spotlight, so here’s how to handle the glare:
DO: Consider the All-Star weekend a recruiting trip. The free agent class of 2019 also looks like an All-Star roster: Durant, Leonard, Thompson, Irving and — a personal favorite for the Nuggets — Tobias Harris. If the Big ATM made Barton rich, imagine what a second All-Star would do.
DO: Pass the rock to team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo. Game recognizes game, and Team Giannis used its first non-Bucks pick on Jokic. (Giannis drafted four foreign-born stars, while LeBron steered toward future free agents who could join his Lakers.) Plus, the city of Milwaukee has the Greek Freak and National League MVP Christian Yelich. Channel that karma. Maybe Jokic can impact Nolan Arenado’s negotiations with the Rockies, who knows?
DON’T: Make LeBron James mad. He has this troubling habit of getting coaches fired. (Shoot, he just got another team’s general manager fired — the Pelicans’ Dell Demps.) We like Michael Malone here, and it would be a shame if Team LeBron loses and Malone gets canned.
DO: Get ready for the triple-team. Malone, the third Nuggets coach in the All-Star game after Larry Brown (1977) and George Karl (2010), pledged to send multiple defenders at Jokic. The best scenario for Nuggets fans: Sunday marks the last time these two are on opposing sides.
DON’T: Work too hard. Seriously, take a nap. Jokic has missed only one game, due to a suspension for leaving the bench in Utah, and is on pace to play more games than he’s ever played in a season. Toss in the postseason and fatigue concern for a 250-pound center is real.
DO: Challenge Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki to a dunk contest. Is there anything Jokic can’t do? “Jump,” Jamal Murray joked. Aim for Nowitzki’s crown as the best European player in league history. Telling you, it’s not a crazy goal.
DON’T: Forget to tell Russell Westbrook how much you enjoy his outfits. Westbrook’s also on Team Giannis, and as Colorado knows well, you want to stay on his good side. Not to be a party pooper, but the Thunder suddenly sits only two games back of the Nuggets. Gulp.
DO: Pause to appreciate this Nuggets season as the dawn of a new era. At 39-18 it’s the best start in team history, and only the Suns and Bulls show a younger average age than Denver’s 24.7. It’s a giddy combination.
DO: Fist bump Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas. The top members of the Nuggets front office were granted contract extensions Friday. Good, because their work’s not done yet.
DON’T: Ever lose your genuine heart. Before tip-off Wednesday against the Kings, Jokic stopped in a hallway to lift a tiny cancer patient off his feet and into a giant Serbian hug. The mountain of an All-Star scribbled his signature onto a sign and told the kid, “This is the only autograph you need. The other ones all stink. ... Just joking. They’re all great. They’re better than me.”
Even at the All-Star Game, I’m not so sure.