DENVER — The Broncos believe in Drew Lock, and that’s enough for now.
They believed in the 24-year-old quarterback at halftime Sunday when the score was 21-3 — in favor of the Chargers. They believed enough to yell at him, and you only yell at the guys you believe in.
"It kind of was déjà vu coming into that locker room again. All the yelling and screaming, blah-blah-blah,” Lock said after.
Still, they believed. They believed that Lock would overcome one of the worst displays of offense ever to besmirch Empower Field. They believed he was capable of a crazy comeback. Imagine the belief now, after Lock and the Broncos recovered from a 24-3 deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 on the game’s final play, a 1-yard touchdown pass from Lock to KJ Hamler in the quiet, northeast corner of Mile High.
“We believe in him,” Phillip Lindsay said. “And he’s going to keep doing it.”
When the first half ended, the 5,700 fans allowed into Mile High hollered: Boooo!
When the game ended, they hollered: Drewwwww!
“It was awesome to be the quarterback of this team today,” Lock said.
There’s no doubt Lock must be better than he was on Sunday. There was one sure-fire franchise quarterback on the field, and his name was Justin Herbert. Woo, boy. Watch out for the Chargers QB over the next decade. He’s comin'.
But there is plenty to be said for the Broncos’ belief in Drew Lock. Belief is good. Belief is healthy. And ever since Peyton Manning retired half a decade ago, belief in the quarterback has been rarer around these hills than a native.
These guys believe in Lock. Goodness, do they ever. They believed in Lock at his worst, when the Broncos didn’t score a first down until the second quarter. They believed when Lock threw an awful third-quarter interception, cocked his head back, and screamed naughty words into the sky. They believed right up until he led an 81-yard, 14-play drive down to the 1-yard line.
Once there, Lock returned to his basketball roots. Like a point guard in the lane, Lock drew a defender before flicking the game-winning touchdown pass to Hamler, a rookie wide receiver. With 00:00 on the game clock, Hamler’s left butt check bounced in the end-zone turf, inches from the sideline, and Lock danced one of his little jigs he likes to dance.
Broncos win. Somehow, Broncos win.
“I don’t think I’ve ever caught a game-winner before in my life,” Hamler said after.
And I don't think anyone knows if Lock is the answer or a fun detour toward the answer. After 10 starts, Lock so far falls somewhere between likable Jay Cutler and good Tim Tebow. He forces passes that become interceptions. He’s also forced teammates to believe that — somehow, someway — he will unearth a win.
“There's just something about him,” veteran safety Justin Simmons said.
This is a strange NFL season, you might have noticed. Sunday the Broncos were without defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and offensive line coach Mike Munchak, both of whom found the team’s COVID-19 list. They saw Phillip Lindsay gain just 1 rushing yard before he broke off a 55-yard touchdown run. They watched Herbert do his best Patrick Mahomes with three touchdown passes in 3 minutes, 35 seconds — a scary sign of things to come. They saw Fangio land a bloody nose when he was clobbered on the sideline during an interception return.
“My big nose got in the way and got cut,” Fangio said.
And ... they still believed, in large part because they believe in their quarterback.
“I think people just love to make opinions and jump too quick. I hope we can keep proving them wrong,” Lock said.
Here are Lock’s stats: 26 of 41, 248 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, a QB rating of 61.2. And here’s how much Lock’s stats usually matter: diddly squat.
“By God, we won that game,” Fangio said.
Is Lock the man to lead the Broncos for the next decade? Good question. The question.
“We had six quarters where we were not really competitive offensively," Fangio said.
Do his Broncos teammates believe so?
“I’m always going to have Drew’s back,” Simmons said. “He’s the man.”
And that's enough for now.