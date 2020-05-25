DENVER — From this vantage point, the mystery with Hale Irwin was always the how.
The how in his curious case is how one goes about performing at a top level in football and golf. They are not games that sync together like a proper overlap grip. Yet this was Irwin during and after his days as an undergraduate at CU-Boulder: two-time all-Big Eight defensive back at Folsom Field, three-time U.S. Open champion on the golf course.
Like I was saying, how?
During one of the most delightful chats I've had the good fortune to enjoy, Colorado's greatest golfer tried to answer the one-word query — sort of, kind of, because even Irwin himself remains uncertain: "I'm not exactly sure."
"I've gotten that question a few times before. Not many, but a few times,” Irwin says. “Frankly, I don’t think I’ve ever given an appropriate response. Maybe we can now.”
Some background, for those learning more about a playing career that deserves sincere consideration for Colorado's Mount Rushmore: the 2020 U.S. Open, Sept. 14-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, marks the 30th anniversary of Irwin’s third and historic U.S. Open title. He was 45 at the time, the oldest man to win the Open. That in itself would be reason enough to celebrate the Boulder High grad's legacy. Then there is the rare prequel, where once again we run into how: Irwin was on a football scholarship at CU-Boulder when he claimed the 1967 NCAA individual golf title. How? indeed.
Irwin spent much of his youth growing up in Baxter Springs, Kan., a pit stop of 4,000 folks that’s seen a population decline since then. When the Irwin family moved to Boulder, CU coach Eddie Crowder fell into a blue-collar athlete who quickly said yes to the Buffs.
“What an opportunity that was. College? My gosh. Going to college was always a dream, but it would’ve been difficult, at best, for us to afford that opportunity," he says.
Professional football never was a goal, he says. Even so, a quarterback-turned-defensive back with nine interceptions over two seasons invariably carries that sort of potential.
"I looked at (college football) like, ‘This is my job.' I didn’t sign that agreement with the Buffs to go through the motions. I wanted to excel,” Irwin says. “That’s the way I was born and bred. It’s how my father taught me to go about my business. And I attacked things. That’s the way I played football and golf — always attack.”
Irwin now lives in the Phoenix area. We’ll hear his name often in the coming months, as sports finally reopen and the U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot. It was there he won the 1974 U.S. Open under notoriously difficult course conditions, even for a notoriously difficult tournament. Consider his winning score of 7-over-par and stifle a chuckle the next time Tour pros lament the rough at Oakmont or the greens at Chambers Bay. Your round-by-round leaders in '74 looked like this: Gary Player (finished plus-13), Arnold Palmer (plus-12), Tom Watson (plus-12) and Irwin, who flexed even after the tournament: "I've always enjoyed playing tough courses. It's much more of a challenge to me."
Irwin is a member of the CU Athletics Hall of Fame, Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and Colorado Golf Hall of Fame. His single-season scoring average of 71.86, set as a junior, still stands as the CU record. He won 20 PGA Tour events, and his string of 86 consecutive starts without missing a cut trails only Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
Never in 74 years has he taken a golf lesson.
“The best swing was the one I conjured up in my mind. I didn’t worry so much about how my body moved, but how the ball moved. If the ball moved the right way, I didn’t care how the swing looked,” Irwin says. "The really, really good players had a better swing than I did. I knew that. I spent many time on practice tees watching Gary Player and Jack and Arnie. They never swung the club alike any two times.”
Back to the first tee, for giggles: How?
“To answer your initial question more directly: I really don’t know. I enjoyed both (sports). I worked very hard. I listened. I watched,” he says. "Was it difficult? Damn right it was. But it wasn’t supposed to be easy. Did I extend myself beyond what I was capable of? Definitely. But if you want something that badly, you go get it.”