He didn’t dance, didn’t shimmy, didn’t act like it was the first time he’s scored a touchdown in his whole dang life.
Why should Drew Lock be the no-brainer starting quarterback for the Broncos in the Sept. 12 season opener against the New York Giants?
That, right there. Dancin’ Drew Lock is no more. Your boy’s growing up. Or as Lock put it, “I feel like I’m not going through puberty anymore.”
There are few motivators quite as effective as a man’s job security. And the way Lock played Saturday — 152 passing yards, two touchdowns in less than a half — that’s one motivated man.
“I’d say I’m pretty comfortable with just about everything we have going on,” Lock said at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
My top three takeaways from Denver’s 33-6 preseason win against the Minnesota Vikings:
One, sit rookie running back Javonte “Pookie” Williams for the rest of the preseason. There is no reason to risk injury to the best running back on the Broncos’ roster. Pookie’s good, real good.
Two, that standing “O” for Teddy Bridgewater in his return to Minneapolis was Minnesota nice.
"Even though it's just an exhibition game, winning is contagious," Bridgewater said.
Three, good for Teddy, but he’s the backup for now. Drew Lock needs to be the starting QB.
Stop wasting time on this “50-50” quarterback competition that limits Lock’s practice time. Name Drew the starter and let’s go. Empower him with all the repetitions with the first team.
“I don’t think any separation happened in this game, if anybody’s looking for it,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said.
Not buying it. This quarterback competition has served its purpose: to kick Lock in the backside.
“I hope they both have great games next week (at Seattle),” Fangio said.
What happened in Minnesota is exactly what should have happened in Minnesota. A quarterback in his third season (Lock) and a quarterback in his seventh season (Bridgewater) took apart a Vikings defense that was playing second- and third-stringers. No surprise there.
But it was Lock’s maturity that jumped out. He didn’t TikTok after an 80-yard touchdown to KJ Hamler. He didn’t party after three straight first downs. With a bunch of starters sitting, Lock built a 16-3 lead and took it in stride. He acted like success was an expectation, not a fun surprise to celebrate with the frat bros back home. How refreshing. How telling. While the Broncos are trying to win one seriously tough division with a pair of backup quarterbacks, I must admit Lock looked pretty dang good Saturday. Better yet, he seemed to expect it.
“I told KJ in the huddle: Do what you do best, and that’s run fast,” Lock said.
The highlight was the bomb to Hamler, who is going to be a problem if he can stay healthy.
"I’m in Year 2, so it’s time for me to elevate," Hamler said.
Oh, the Broncos still missed on Justin Fields. No doubt about it. Right before the Broncos’ game, the Bears debuted Fields and got a glimpse into their future, and it looked awfully bright. In his preseason debut, Fields completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. He ran for another TD and sure looked the part. I still truly can’t believe the Broncos passed on Fields in the draft. It’s a decision that will haunt the franchise for years. As trusted Bears insider Adam Hoge told me: “He’s dripping with talent.”
There is no replacement for a franchise QB, and the Bears found one in Fields. Finally.
“The more reps we can get him right now, the better,” Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters.
Same for Lock and the Broncos.
Dancin’ Drew has been dripping with more dance moves than wins, a dicey ratio for a QB. But this is just the truth: if Lock had stunk up the joint in the preseason opener, I would still believe he should be the starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. It should be clear by now you won’t beat Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Justin Herbert’s Chargers with 16-13 final scores. At the least you must score in the 20s, probably in the 30s. That’s not Teddy Two Yards.
Lock averaged 21.6 yards per pass, skewed by the 80-yarder. Bridgewater averaged 9.3 yards per pass, skewed by that’s how he prefers to play. Don’t overthink this. Dance with Drew.
“(It) kind of validated what I’ve been saying all camp, that they’re even steven,” Fangio said.
Sigh.
If Fields develops into a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Chicago Bears it not only means Broncos GM George Paton whiffed on a Pro Bowl quarterback. It means they struggle to identify a Pro Bowl quarterback, so what makes you think they’ll get it right the next time, either?
But what’s done is done. Lock is the best option right now. Name him the starter, and let's go.