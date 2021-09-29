DENVER — The South Florida Bowl is Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Teddy Bridgewater’s Broncos vs. Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, and life's a beach.
“That’s my boy,” Lamar said Wednesday.
“It’s a unique bond,” Teddy added.
It’s not on that level, but Sunday represents the most anticipated quarterback matchup at Mile High since Peyton Manning-Tom Brady in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 24, 2016. Get to your seats or couches early and hold on.
South Florida will be watching when Bridgewater and the Broncos host Jackson and the Ravens. It will be watching two of its favorite sons — Bridgewater from Miami Northwestern High, a powerhouse that recently won three consecutive state championships; and Jackson from Boynton Beach, a program light on tradition but with a Heisman winner and NFL MVP as an alum.
The high schools are roughly 1 hour apart, depending on traffic and if MapQuest is accurate.
“Teddy and Lamar, they’re both iconic here,” said Larry Blustein, who has covered Florida high schools and recruiting for over 40 years.
God blessed Florida high school football, then he blessed you and I with folks like Larry who know the scene front and back. He’s a GOAT.
“One time I took Teddy bowling. It was his first time and he rolled 171,” Larry said.
The trials and trails of Teddy and Lamar are well-known since they arrived in the NFL.
What about back in the day?
Teddy, who has reformed the culture in the Broncos locker room, was the fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country in the Class of 2011, according to 247Sports. Among those ahead or behind him were former Broncos backup Jeff Driskel (No. 1), Johnny Manziel (No. 13) and Dak Prescott (No. 20). Lamar, who is on pace for an astounding seasonal double of 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, was the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in 2015. Among those ahead of him were Kyler Murray (No. 2) and Sam Darnold (No. 6).
Teddy and Lamar both played at Louisville. Here’s my question: How the heck did both get out of Florida? Well, Larry knows. Bridgewater was “signed, sealed and delivered” to the University of Miami before a coaching change. But the Florida schools were not keen on Lamar — as a quarterback. It took Louisville coach Bobby Petrino guaranteeing his mom he’d be a QB.
“Lamar was such a superior athlete to everyone around him,” Blustein recalled. “'Get him at wide receiver, in the slot,’ that’s what the college scouts were saying. ‘He’s not a quarterback.’”
Lamar Jackson is not only a quarterback. The 2019 NFL MVP is the best show in football.
“All the crazy stuff he’s doing now, against the best players in the world, he’s been doing that forever, since he was at Boynton (Beach),” Blustein said.
The state of Florida produces roughly 10 percent of the country’s Division I football recruits.
That’s wild.
Few carry a legacy in south Florida comparable to Teddy’s.
“Easily one of the nicest and most giving people you’ll meet in a lifetime,” Larry said.
Drive past his grandmother’s house, you might find Teddy watering her grass with a hose, Blustein said. Attend a Miami Northwestern game and Teddy will pay for your admission (with proof of your Northwestern fandom), as he did on a Friday night two years ago. As a Saints quarterback, he would ride his bike to high school games in New Orleans. Teddy sometimes eats at the Miami diner where his photo hangs.
“Another thing about Teddy: He would be the starting shortstop for almost any Major League Baseball team right now,” Blustein said. “He was that good of a baseball player.”
Lamar Jackson has been that good of a pro quarterback, leading the NFL in yards per completion (14.3) while running for almost 100 yards per game. He’s the NFL’s Shohei Ohtani.
“He’s one of a kind,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “Thank God.”
Then there’s Bridgewater, who has started his Broncos career with three wins and three quarterback ratings over 100. He once threw seven touchdowns in a Florida high school game.
They share “a unique bond,” as Teddy put it.
“Both from South Florida. (Both the) No. 32 pick. Both got strong mothers. We got so much in common,” Bridgewater said.
South Florida will be watching.
Sunday is the first time they've matched up.