DENVER — What are we watching with the Nuggets in the NBA bubble?
We’re watching one of the most exciting times in franchise history. We're watching a youthful, brash Michael Porter Jr. complete a Big 3. We're watching a real, live basketball star being born.
“I think this is going to be something that’s really, really good for now and for the future,” Porter said prior to the Nuggets meeting the Jazz Monday in Game 1 of their playoff series.
What else are we watching, since we can’t be there?
We’re watching two developments that seem incongruous: Some of the best basketball that’s ever been played is going on at the same time some fans refuse to watch. We’re watching dazzling shows from the likes of Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokic, all while TV ratings fall.
With folks stuck at home, we’re watching PGA Tour, MLB and NHL ratings rise, even while NBA ratings decline from their pre-pandemic average. We’re watching millionaires promote an organization, Black Lives Matter, that seeks to destroy the same capitalist system that made them millionaires. We're watching athletes blast America through their activism, while defending China, which never in a million years would allow this type of activism. In turn, we're watching as a whole lot of basketball fans conduct their own peaceful protest.
What we are not watching, however, is Porter’s first time on a playoff court without fans. In a quiet, empty San Antonio arena before a postseason game last year, I stood alongside former Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as Porter balled out in a 3-on-3 game.
“If we hit on Mike like we hit on Nikola, we’ll have a chance (at a title),” Karnisovas said.
They hit on Mike.
MPJ was one of the top 10 players in the NBA during seeding games. There was a vote to prove it. Porter was named second-team All-Bubble. Does that make him a bubble double?
We’re watching a taller facsimile of young Carmelo Anthony. We’re watching the same kind of quick-release jumper, the same kind of mean rebounding, that promised big things in Melo’s career. But we’re watching Porter be afforded a luxury young Melo never had — a superstar teammate, Jokic, who once said he prefers assists over buckets because it involves two people. Porter needn't carry the day like young Melo did.
“’Jok’ is a superstar who would rather pass,” Porter said. “And I’m a young guy who likes to score.”
We’re watching a match made in heaven. We’re watching a plot twist, too: Injuries, and the bubble, hastened the Nuggets’ development. Porter and Bol Bol, the rookies, were allowed to play big minutes, and the absence of fans allowed them to play free and without worry.
“You are playing in an empty gym with piped-in fake fan noise,” coach Michael Malone said. “I think that’s allowed a lot of players play at a higher level because there’s not that element of (pressure and scrutiny).”
It’s no surprise Porter is this good. I wrote on Nuggets media day, last October, Porter must be the final piece for a championship run. (Little did we know the NBA Finals would not be played until the next October.) What is a surprise is how quickly Porter has ascended. Now watch for Porter in the starting lineup in Game 1.
“I know I have to be a big part of this team if we’re going to go far, like we plan on doing,” he said.
And watch for the Clippers, not LeBron James and the Lakers, to emerge as the finalist from the Western Conference. Watch for the Milwaukee Bucks to slide through the East, umbrella cocktails in hand, into the NBA Finals.
Watch the Jazz hit a bunch of threes and steal a game before the Nuggets win the series in five. We’re watching one of the most exciting times to be a Nuggets fan — "now and for the future," as Porter said. If you’re watching.