DENVER — Thank goodness for the captain.
At 19 years, 286 days of age, Gabriel Landeskog was both blessed and burdened as the youngest captain in NHL history. What teenager would be ready for a public responsibility like that?
He’s long past ready now — and now is when society in general and sports in particular could use his voice of reason. With the NHL preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime Stanley Cup playoffs without fans in attendance, the 27-year-old Avalanche star broke down the sports side of things as well as I've heard anywhere: "The world at times feels like it's turned upside down. Everything else is different. So why would the Stanley Cup playoffs be normal?”
Preach, captain. Roll with it.
Major League Baseball can take its shortsighted labor spat and see if fans spend their money on tickets when it’s over. The NBA can keep spoiled stars like Kyrie Irving and wonder why too many voices in pro sports have lost touch with the average American fighting for a paycheck. Be glad Colorado is represented by guys like Landy.
“It’s about time the racism stops,” Landeskog said on a Zoom call with local media Tuesday. “I’m sure it’s a long road there. But I’m glad this conversation is being had.”
The captain label in sports is mostly overrated. Locker rooms don’t care if there’s a “C” on your sweater or who calls "heads or tails" at midfield. But when sports finally return there's going to be a notable exception: the teams that advance deep into the calendar will be led by true leaders who know how good they have it.
Another option is out-of-touch millionaires like Irving, the Brooklyn Nets star, who reportedly is pushing for players to exit the NBA and start their own league — on the same day The Athletic reported the NBA's playoff bubble will include 24-hour concierge service, DJ sets and pedicures.
Gosh, how will they ever survive?
Landeskog admitted he’s biased in saying teammate Nathan MacKinnon should win the Hart trophy as the NHL's 2019-20 MVP. Does anything get you off the couch quicker than No. 29 on a sheet of open ice? It’s the one play I miss most in the absence of professional sports.
But it’s not the speed of MacKinnon, steady playoff hands of emerging star Cale Makar or the goaltending of Philip Grubauer that gives the Avs a real shot to bring the Stanley Cup back to Colorado. It’s the leadership and genuine perspective of Landeskog, who has said throughout the pandemic that great opportunities don’t come around often. Seize them.
“I like our chances,” he said.
Even the Vegas oddsmakers recognize the bizarre championship races about to unfold in the NBA and NHL largely will be determined by a new and unusual factor: Who actually wants to be there? Landeskog, who spent most of the pandemic lockdown with his wife and daughter in Toronto, wants the postseason yesterday.
“We decided to come back (to Colorado), basically, because I felt like if the season’s going to start I want to be as prepared as I can be,” he said.
The NHL’s Phase 2 began Monday. The workouts are considered voluntary and limited to a maximum of six players on the ice at one time. On the first day back to school, the Avs had two groups — one with four, one with two. Jared Bednar and his staff are not yet allowed to view the workouts or interact with players.
“The other part is I love Denver,” Landeskog said. “This has been my home for the last nine years. We’ve never spent this part of the calendar year in Denver.”
NHL training camps begin July 10. (Never thought I’d type that.) The 24-team restart is expected to begin in August when the Avs join heavyweights Boston, Tampa Bay and Las Vegas as the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
Reasonable voices that carry weight outside the rink can be just as impactful in matters of life. While so-called conversations on race have devolved into screaming matches, the captain broke it down again: “At the end of the day it doesn’t matter what your skin color is. We’re all people. We all should be treated the same."