DENVER — Give this to Drew Lock.
The 23-year-old Denver quarterback from Kansas City never fails to bring the bold.
Before he’s come close to beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lock proclaimed himself a marked man in his hometown: “It is cool to be able to put the Darth Vader mask on and steer away from the Jedi and come to the Dark Side over here in Denver,” Lock said on Wednesday.
Baby steps, young Jedi. John Elway is the most hated football man in K.C. “Pure evil,” a Chiefs fan once told me. And it was Peyton Manning who began his career 11-1 against Kansas City.
There’s plenty of room, talent and time for Lock to grow into that Darth Vader mask. But there is a natural progression when it comes to real sports villains. Colorado didn’t hate Darren McCarty’s guts before those Avs-Red Wings series in the Stanley Cup playoffs. And it wasn’t like the Dodgers and Lakers landed on our naughty lists just because of L.A. transplants.
They won first. They evolved into villains. That’s how this works. Before the Broncos can claim a series with the Chiefs has regained its “rivalry” status, the Broncos need to win a friggin’ game.
The current scoreboard is Chiefs 9 (straight), Broncos 0. That’s no rivalry. That’s a mismatch.
“It would be nice to snap that streak,” Lock said. “I would say it’s definitely a known thing.”
The Broncos went 7-1 vs. the Chiefs when Lock was a high school kid with NFL dreams at Lee's Summit (Mo.). They're 0-9 since.
But anyone can get down with the Broncos fielding a villain once again. Been too long. Shoot, the best teams in franchise history could fill a Marvel comic book. Shannon Sharpe, calling in the National Guard to defend the Patriots. Bill Romanowski, unlikable even to Broncos fans. And did anyone outside the “303” or “720” really feel the love for Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward and the other troublemakers up and down the roster that sack-danced to Super Bowl 50?
Winning has a way of bringing out the villain in the best of us.
The Broncos haven’t won enough to be anyone’s villain. Upsetting the Chiefs would mark their first three-game win streak since November 2018. Despite K.C. being pegged as a double-digit favorite, an upset Sunday is absolutely on the table. The Broncos are getting healthy. They practiced Wednesday with Noah Fant, K.J. Hamler and A.J. Bouye trending toward returns.
That’s good news. It’s also good news the Broncos have a young QB who embraces a target on his back — even if he placed it there before anyone else: “It’s one of those things: Do I put my Broncos shirt on today to go walk around Kansas City? Without a doubt I do. I put it on and be prideful for what it is,” Lock said.
You can tell Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a fan of Lock. Reid coached his dad, Andy Lock, at Missouri. He's been complimentary of the young Broncos quarterback, but this description is the leader in the clubhouse: “He plays big in the pocket. He’s not flinchy at all.”
I like that. Not flinchy.
“The beautiful thing is he’s getting better with time,” Reid said. “That’s such a great thing.”
Sunday’s a great time to prove Lock’s gotten better with time. He’s 0-1 against his hometown Chiefs. He completed only 18 of 40 passes for around 200 yards in a 23-3 loss last season at Arrowhead Stadium. And the weather forecast for matchup No. 2 looks a whole lot like matchup No. 1: frigid temps and snow, this time at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
“It’s a snow game, and I’m pretty excited about that,” Mahomes told local media Wednesday.
This series deserves a solid villain again. It won’t be Mahomes. “Best player in the NFL,” Bradley Chubb said Wednesday. Plus, Mahomes has a charitable heart: by signing a 10-year extension with the Chiefs, Mahomes is the first person to stay in Kansas City longer than absolutely necessary.
Will the villain be Drew Lock?
“Of course you automatically become the bad guy if you’re from Kansas City and you go play for Denver,” he said.
Maybe “Buzz Lightyear” fires enough laser touchdowns on Sunday to tick off the states of Missouri and Kansas. As Darth Vader himself said, "This will be a day long remembered." But the Broncos sure need to win a couple in this series before the rivalries and villains return.