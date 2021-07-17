DENVER — Come for the baseball, stay for the COVID-19 theater.
Sticky substances are yesterday’s act. Next on stage is the long-awaited return of restricting healthy professional athletes! Is MLB eligible for a Tony? Because here’s the latest from Broadway Baseball: four Rockies players were placed on the COVID-19 injured list hours before Friday’s game against the Dodgers.
The average age of Antonio Senzatela, Jhoulys Chacin, Yency Almonte and Yonathan Daza is 28. They’re in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, so who knows if they tested positive for COVID, or if this is another episode of contact tracing?
“Out of an abundance of caution” is code for “so we don’t get ripped by Coronaphobic media.”
Anyway, if they did test positive, here’s their demographic's risk of dying from COVID, according to the COVID-19 Research Database: less than 0.1 percent. Here’s their risk of hospitalization: 2.6 percent. And both numbers are for everyday people who don’t get paid millions of dollars to stay in good shape as professional athletes. Pro ballplayers are not Simone Biles or Katie Ledecky, but they’re hardly everyday people.
And if this is all about protecting other people, here’s some more good news: a vaccine! Three, in fact. So what are we really doing here?
Enough already. Stop testing healthy people and definitely stop testing healthy high school, college and pro athletes. If the athletes are worried about COVID, there’s a vaccine for them. If you’re worried about catching COVID from an athlete, there’s a vaccine for you.
One of the nastiest lies perpetrated on the public was the catchy refrain that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. No, but the serious illness that can come from COVID-19 does. The CDC says the risk of dying from the virus is 610 times higher for people over 85 than it is for these baseball players. Six hundred ten times.
Rockies manager Bud Black also was put in COVID protocols. He was "asymptomatic," The Athletic reported.
Sixteen months into the pandemic there is enough data and science and knowledge to know who’s at risk from serious illness and who’s not at risk from serious illness. Professional athletes are not at serious risk from serious illness. Sorry to shed sunlight on the darkness, but they’re just not. This is not me saying that. This is the CDC saying that, and 16 months of COVID-19 sports saying that. The NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NCAA and high school athletics associations across the country just held a year-plus of games, matches, events and meets with thousands, if not millions, of athletes. No one here is saying it can’t happen, but examples of pro athletes who experienced serious illness from COVID-19 are so rare they are really, really hard to find.
And you and I both know if an NFL player gets COVID and spends 24 hours in the hospital it’s going to be on the front page of USA Today, the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, L.A. Times, Washington Post and anywhere else that's still around. Where are all those stories?
The initial positive tests with athletes are often accompanied by big, scary headlines on COVID. There is rarely a comparable follow-up to what the positive test actually resulted in. For the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, COVID was “mild compared to the flu.” NBA MVP Nikola Jokic spent his two-week quarantine with his now-wife, "so it was actually kind of a vacation for us." Von Miller, who is asthmatic, referred to his experience as "super serious." Then he showed up to training camp looking like Superman.
Here’s the requisite disclaimer: “It can be much more serious for everyone else,” as Blackmon said. Very true, which is why it's so fantastic everyone else can get a vaccine. But testing athletes is a waste of time, money and piling on to the general hysteria around an illness for which there is a vaccine. Three, in fact.
Why listen to a sports writer? Well, that's not always a good idea. But at this point it can’t be any more dangerous than listening to a public health official. In the interest of keeping people healthy, public health departments made people more obese, more depressed, more likely to die from drugs or alcohol, more likely to be unemployed and more likely to drop out of school. If that’s public health, God save us all if they introduce the alternative.
Senzatela, Chacin, Almonte and Daza couldn’t be in the Rockies’ dugout, but they could take Light Rail to Coors Field, buy a ticket and sit in the stands with 44,000 strangers. Sure. Makes sense. Makes sense if you’re into theater.
The Rockies and Yankees were praised for being two of the most-vaccinated teams in baseball. And in their very first games after the All-Star Game here, both had a bunch of players and coaches placed in COVID protocols. This is a problem for sports as a whole. What is the incentive to get vaccinated if you’re still in danger of being suspended from competition? And when are these absurd restrictions going to end? Till the postseason? Till 2022? Till forever?
Because COVID-19 isn't going anywhere. Time to start living with it, and a big step toward living with it is to stop preventing healthy people from doing whatever it is they do — especially college and pro athletes, who are not at serious risk of serious illness. Sorry to be the bearer of good news, but they’re just not.