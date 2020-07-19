DENVER — There were, by The Gazette’s count, 19 "extras" at Pepsi Center on Sunday morning.
We did not receive a commission check from the Colorado Avalanche for our participation in the indie film, “Avalanche Scrimmage In Empty Pepsi Center.” (Didn't deserve one, anyway.) We were public relations experts, body temperature checkers, security guards, Zamboni drivers, sports media. That’s all, folks.
The return of sports will feature a late-arriving crowd.
Wish you could be there now. It’s not the same without you. The loudest Pepsi Center in my nine seasons was Cale Makar's goal in Game 3 of a 2019 playoff series against the Calgary Flames. In that moment, you could not hear P.A. announcer Alan Roach announce the goal, and Roach's voice tends to stand out. Goose bumps.
Sunday was the opposite: "F" bombs echoing from one vacant seat to another, Erik Johnson’s smash hit on Mark Barberio sounding like the waiter dropped a plate of dishes. Coach Jared Bednar, a stoic man, somehow has mastered the art of screaming in a quiet voice. I don’t know how he does it. But he’s been doing it a lot.
The Avs are intent on making noise long before the NHL restarts Aug. 1 in Edmonton. Rogers Arena has 18,500 seats. Not even Tyson Jost's family, which lives 15 minutes away, will fill one.
"They’ll be cheering from afar but up close, I guess you could say,” Jost said Sunday.
Nevertheless, “We know we have a good shot at this,” he added.
Every playoff team is saying that. And you know what? In a season reset like this, with rested, fully healthy rosters and the absence of home-ice advantage, every playoff team is accurate.
“Every team is fully loaded. This Stanley Cup playoff — if there is anything to say about it — is going to be tougher than ever before,” said veteran winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.
The Avalanche have a better shot than most. They are tied for the third-best odds to host a virtual parade — the city of Denver only recently opened driving ranges to those without a tee time; no way it allows anyone to attend a parade in person — and trail only the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins as betting favorites.
The latter two are in the East.
“I think we’re going to be ready to go,” said forward Matt Calvert.
I concur, based largely on the commitment level witnessed in these empty-arena practices — with one caveat. Canadian defenseman Cale Makar must be present and healthy when he goes home to visit.
Makar stirs their drink and makes it a double. He’s 21 in human years, though he's not like the others. His impact on the Avs is to the point I asked DNVR editor A.J. Haefele, a tremendous resource on hockey, for his time line on Makar’s first Norris Trophy: "Next year?" Haefele said.
And Makar didn’t skate Sunday after he left practice Saturday. "Unfit to play,” Bednar said. That’s NHL-speak for, “I am only going to tell you the absolute minimum of what I'm required to tell you, if that much. Kick rocks. Thank you.” At least hockey guys are polite about it.
This is not to say Makar, a finalist for the Calder Trophy this season, suffered a serious injury or a paper cut. He might practice Monday. Who knows? Only the Avalanche. But one of the best things you can say about an athlete is they are conspicuous when they’re absent. Even with Mikko Rantanen healthy and scoring a shootout goal Sunday, even with Nathan MacKinnon policing the scrimmage with the loudest voice on the ice, the Avs require Makar to win big.
The Maroon and White tied the scrimmage, 2-2. The goals came from Valeri Namestnikov (short-handed, no surprise, as he leads the NHL in short-handed goals), Kevin Connauton, Matt Calvert (short-handed again) and Nazem Kadri. Rantanen scored the only shootout goal.
"That's it, boys!” someone yelled, and that echoed too. Telling you, the whole empty arena thing is wild. Give me Monster Jam any day.
There's no question the Avs are bound and determined to win the first, and hopefully last, pandemic Stanley Cup. That much is apparent in Gabriel Landeskog leaving his young family early to return to work, MacKinnon barking nonstop on the ice, Bednar ripping their you-know-whats for sloppy checking. Quietly, of course.
The coach’s intensity level is on purpose: “So we’re peaking at the right time going into this. So we’re not surprised by the level of competitiveness when we get to Edmonton. We’re going to do everything we can to drive our competitiveness up over the next few weeks,” Bednar said.
Operating in a hollow arena without a goal horn, period buzzer, pretzel salesman, sideline entertainment host, thunder sticks, AC/DC and lasers during player introductions, the Avalanche are piping up and picking on each other instead.
“If by the end of the practice the power plays are pissed at me, I know I’ve done a good job,” said Bellemare, a penalty killer.
Without fans there was no Interstate 25 traffic to navigate leaving Pepsi Center after the Avalanche game Sunday. On a related note, the 2020 Stanley Cup champ will need that “extra.”