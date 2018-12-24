OAKLAND, Calif. — Christmas in the Black Hole is everything it’s cracked up to be.
Grown men in gorilla Santa suits? That and more. Jon Gruden tossing out fist pumps? You betcha. The Broncos hitting their low point in almost 50 years? And a partridge in a pear tree.
“Story of our season,” Von Miller said while wearing a black cowboy hat to set the mood.
This being Christmas and all, we’re going to pick our spots. Who wants to remember the time Monday when the Broncos lost to the Raiders 27-14 and snapped a handful of Pat Bowlen’s mighty streaks? Nothing merry about that. Nothing cheery about the gorilla Santa head-banging to another Raiders touchdown, or the Raiders returning a punt 99 yards for a seemingly impossible touchdown.
Trim down the short lists and start studying draft boards. There's no other choice but to overhaul the coaching staff and roster after this one. The Broncos are 6-9 and clinched their first back-to-back losing seasons since the 1970s. They lost three straight at the Coliseum for the first time since the Raiders’ return in 1995. With one game left they are done, cooked, finished. They departed a rain-soaked field and the mud and the muck of the NFL’s dump to catch their flight in a hurry.
“We didn’t play winning football today,” coach Vance Joseph said.
There was love, middle fingers and the stank of marijuana in the salty air. When Dwayne Harris scooped a Broncos punt and sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown, the gorilla Santa pounded his chest and “Chucky” crunched his face muscles. The Broncos have nothing left to give they haven’t already tried. Aggressive quarterbacking? Two picks from Case Keenum. Twelve men on the field? Tried it, got penalized. Delay-of-game on 4th-and-1? Didn’t work. The refs caught it.
“This is frustrating, man,” safety Darian Stewart said. “I’ve lost a lot in my career, but ...”
But this was the low point. Rock bottom wore silver and black. On Christmas Day, if you’re still reading this far in, thank you. And remember: don’t talk politics or Broncos football over dinner. Neither’s going to end well.
“We all want to win for coach Joseph,” Keenum said. “We all love him.”
The Raiders were 3-11 but won to usher out an era at Oakland Coliseum. The Broncos lost to do the same. If this is the end for pro football in Oakland, it closed the way it should. As Phillip Lindsay sprinted through the tunnel and onto the field, the Black Hole swore his name and Lindsay gave it right back. With 11 players on injured reserve and a broken spirit, the Broncos are in a hole of their own. Bowlen’s streak of more Super Bowls than losing seasons is no more.
“It’s frustrating,” Joseph said.
There's no press conference scheduled at Dove Valley on Tuesday. It's the right thing to do on Christmas Day.
“We all want to play better. Nobody likes losing. We all hate it,” Keenum said.
“Pretty much the same story,” Courtland Sutton said.
Midway through the first half, Lindsay broke free and broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the season. That made the 2018 Broncos the first team to have a 1,000-yard rookie (Lindsay) and a 10-sack rookie (Bradley Chubb). A brighter future starts with those two — plus Sutton, who scored the second touchdown, and DaeSean Hamilton, who scored the first. Lindsay left the game with a hand injury but wore no bandages in the post-game locker room.
“Too many mistakes,” Sutton said.