DENVER — Carmelo Anthony fumbled the ball off his leg, out-of-bounds. He fouled a 3-point shooter in the fourth quarter. He tried to shoot his team out of a critical, gotta-have-it playoff game.
Forgive Nuggets fanatics if they left Ball Arena late Tuesday night as if they’d seen a ghost of playoff series past: Hey, we know that guy!
Melo’s not the reason the Nuggets escaped the Portland Trail Blazers and Game 5 with a 147-140 double-overtime win. But on the bright side he might’ve been Denver’s best player again.
All the grand Melo memories aside, one of the best things that could happen in Game 6 in Portland on Thursday is for Blazers coach Terry Stotts to roll with Melo for another 30 minutes.
Put him in, Coach!
The Nuggets took a 3-2 series lead that couldn’t be more precarious if it was driving Trail Ridge Road at night. I think Damian Lillard just scored again. He had 55 points. His 48th, 49th and 50th points came on a ridiculous 3-pointer over Austin Rivers that sent the game to double OT.
Do you know what it’s like to shadow that guy for an entire regulation and two overtimes? Especially with an officiating crew that called a foul on Rivers when Rivers blew past Lillard without touching him? It must be like running a marathon when the finish line keeps moving.
“Damian Lillard was superhuman tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after.
The Nuggets should foul Lillard in that situation, before he launches a 3 that is inevitably answered like a Hail Mary. Here’s how Malone explained the decision to play it straight-up: “If you’re trying to take that foul my concern is him making that 3 and getting a 4-point play.”
These franchises — though not these teams — played a four-overtime classic in the playoffs only two years ago. Nikola Jokic played 65 of 68 minutes in the longest game in Nuggets history.
This game wasn’t that game. This game hit a 2-for-1 happy hour before tipoff. This game had Robert Covington missing a dunk, CJ McCollum stepping out-of-bounds, Jokic whiffing a hook shot — all in the final 30 seconds of the second overtime. This game should’ve been carded.
“We won or lost that game so many times before ultimately winning it in the end,” Malone said.
Joker had 38 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and a half-dozen conversations with the refs. The Blazers can’t do anything with him. Can’t move him. Can’t stop him. Can’t guard him.
Monte Morris had 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. 26. Rivers had 18 points and seven assists and knocked a water cup into the Portland bench after some good ol’ fashioned trash-talking.
"We knew we couldn't hang our heads. This was a big one for us and we needed it," Porter said.
The Nuggets have two games to win one and advance to the Western Conference semis, likely against the Phoenix Suns. At this point, anything less would be a big disappointment.
Because the Blazers outside of Lillard and CJ McCollum aren’t any good. They’re really not. After seeing what Portland is working with here, the Nuggets’ injury woes are no longer a valid excuse. This is advance or bust for the Nuggets.
That’s where Melo comes in. He missed six of nine shots and had eight points. But the negatives outnumbered the positives. (See: above.) Hey, can’t knock the hustle. Eighteen years into a Hall of Fame career, and there’s a lot to be said for longevity when $259 million in career earnings is a darn good reason to hang 'em up years ago. He’s 37, for crying out loud, and getting major playoff minutes!
But that’s why the Nuggets need the Blazers to do them a solid and get Anthony the ball early and often in Game 6: He’s 37, for crying out loud, and getting major playoff minutes!
I wondered before the series if this would be Melo's swan song. For his legacy's sake, sure hope so.