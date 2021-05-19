DENVER — The allure of the Nuggets is how they’ve come up in unison. Part of it, anyway.
It’s rare in the NBA. It’s something you’d see with a Butler or Wisconsin or Davidson that plays the long game through redshirts and player development and, by the time they’re upperclassmen, good luck dealing with them.
Nikola Jokic is 26. Jamal Murray is 24. Michael Porter Jr. is 22. The Big 3 is growing older together.
The same sympatico is true for the front office. Take Calvin Booth. He’s 45, the new general manager, 10 months into this enviable gig, with a championship window that only just opened.
“It’s definitely really exciting. It’s also a little terrifying,” Booth told The Gazette. “We just experienced the terrifying part of it. We were on Cloud 9, then that happened.”
“That” was losing Murray, the star guard, to a “devastating” knee injury, as Booth said. Murray’s injury April 12 muted the front office’s expectations from let’s go win a title to “let’s get our guys locked in and see what we can do,” Booth says, when the Nuggets open the first round of the playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers late Saturday at Ball Arena.
“Now we’re not as potent as we were before he got injured. It just shows you can never take for granted those times you’ve got it good,” Booth said. “You have to take advantage of it.”
“For sure (expectations) changed. For sure,” Booth added. “I don’t think they've changed in the locker room for those guys. Every man in there — from the players to coach (Michael) Malone — believes we can still win a championship. That hasn’t changed. Our job as executives is to take a broader scope and big-picture view. When you lose your second-best player it’s hard for your expectations to not change. Hopefully we do the best we can. But it will be a lot, lot, lot different not having Jamal.”
Denver’s first NBA title is the goal, if the finish line has been delayed. Not an excuse, just reality.
While his is a sweet spot to land — with three stars under the age of 27, one the runaway NBA MVP — Booth and the front office have their work cut out. The next order of personnel business is the future of Porter, who is only 22 and already extension-eligible come August.
That’s a biggie.
“He’s a guy we plan on having as long as he wants to be here,” Booth said. “We’ll engage in conversations at that point (in August). Hopefully we can find an agreement that both sides are happy with. We absolutely love Mike. He’s a wonderful guy. I think one thing that gets lost with Mike is he’s another high-character guy here. He’s really a high-character guy.”
Considering Murray’s absence, Porter slots as the No. 2 option for the Nuggets in these playoffs. He'll need to be 1A to survive Portland.
“What I expect to see (from Porter in the playoffs) is the production will be there. He’s going to produce. He’s going to score,” Booth said. “Mike is very consistent for his age and his level of experience. He’s a capable defender when he’s locked in. Being prepared late game when he’s in the action is big. This is probably going to be his biggest time of growth that he’s had so far.
“I think he’s ready for it. I really do.”
Then there’s Jokic. Where there’s a Joker there’s a way. He’s locked in with Denver through the 2022-23 season, and as long as he’s locked in with Denver, the Nuggets will be a title factor. How do the Nuggets ensure Jokic and the Jokic fam spend his entire career in Colorado?
“I think just trying to continue to show our commitment to winning — bringing good guys he enjoys playing with, guys who like to compete,” Booth said. “I think that’s all Nikola cares about — having fun and winning and having guys to play with that want to compete and win.”
Booth remains a relative unknown among Nuggets fans. The Tim Connelly Rule of Thumb holds true with him: if he’s a friend of Tim, he’s good people. Connelly and Booth go back to 1999 with the Wizards. Connelly was an assistant video coordinator, Booth a Wizards second-round draft pick out of Penn State. They came up together. Booth played 13 seasons across seven teams in the NBA. He made $39 million, according to HoopsHype. Other highlights: Scoring a game-winner (over Karl Malone) for the Mavericks to close a decisive Game 5 against the Jazz in 2001, and a 2001 trade that included a future NBA GM (Booth) and head coaches at Michigan (Juwan Howard) and North Carolina (Hubert Davis). Wild, right?
What's also wild is how the Nuggets overcame extended absences to Murray, Will Barton and Monte Morris and still strolled away with the No. 3 seed in the West. What that says is the Nuggets’ greatest highlights are on the way.
“I was talking to Tim about it recently,” Booth said. “As a player I never got to the Western Conference finals. We had some fun teams in Dallas. They ended up doing great things when I left. I never played with an NBA MVP, never had something like this. Now to have a chance — year-in and year-out — to compete for a championship, that’s amazing. Just amazing.”