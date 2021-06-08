DENVER — Now you learn about the Avalanche.
You learn if Joe Sakic’s bid to go all-in on this season was the correct plan. You learn if the MacKinnon-Landeskog-Rantanen line has the clutch to match its skill. Now you learn — in Game 6 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights have the Avs on the brink of elimination with a 3-2 series lead. Can the Avs win two straight after losing three straight?
“We’ve got to go to Vegas and win a hockey game. Simple as that,” team captain Gabriel Landeskog said after the Knights stole a 3-2 overtime win Tuesday night at Ball Arena.
Sure looked like the right plan from Sakic. He said earlier this year the Avs would never be as deep as they are right now. Sure looked Colorado’s top line was an unstoppable force, but it was so ineffective Jared Bednar dropped Landy to the second line in Game 5.
Sure looked that way, right up until the Golden Knights skated into Avalanche turf and beat the Avs at their own game. That’s what’s happening, you know. The Knights have been better than the Avs for the majority of this series, and the Avs choked away a 2-0 lead on Tuesday night.
And this was a choke job. Boy, was this a choke job. On home ice, where the Avs have been virtually unbeatable for months now, the home crowd celebrated goals from Brandon Saad and Joonas Donskoi as if a two-goal lead was all they would need to retake the series lead.
Vegas doesn’t care about your two-goal lead. Vegas doesn’t care about your individual accolades, your Presidents’ Trophy or your feelings. The Knights are really stinkin’ good.
Credit the Knights, 100 percent.
But the Avs gave this one away. Straight-up handed it to the Knights. All three Vegas goals came off Colorado turnovers. The clincher came on a breakaway by Stone, who rifled a shot past Philipp Grubauer and set off a celebration in the corner of the rink. Two Avs players slid across the ice in agony — in a building where the Avalanche has been a relentless machine.
The Avs are 12-0 since fans returned to Ball Arena. They were 4-0 here this postseason. Goodness, they were 20-0-1 in their last 21, with 13 straight wins at home. They tied for the most home wins and home points in the NHL, outscoring opponents by 56 goals at home.
Fifty-six!
“Just a couple bad plays — that’s all it really takes against a good team like Vegas,” winger Logan O’Connor said after.
There will be no injury alibis if the Avalanche lose this series to the Knights. Not like last year, when half the roster was beat up. The Avs are healthy. There will be no ‘oh, they got lucky’ if the Knights finish this off. The Knights have a series lead because they’ve outplayed, outworked, out-thought Colorado. All that started way before Stone’s game-winner Tuesday.
All that started in Game 1, strange enough, when Vegas coach Peter DeBoer made a coaching decision that earned all kinds of criticism from all corners of hockey and media — and it turned out to be brilliant. He benched Hall of Fame goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and punted on Game 1. Stomached the loss. Figured the Knights were better, anyway, and could make up lost ground. Now DeBoer looks like a genius.
Truth is, Game 5 never should have gone to OT. The Avs had chance after chance to put it away.
“It should’ve been over after two (periods),” Stone admitted.
Now you learn about the Avalanche. They labeled the season “Stanley Cup or bust” on more than one occasion, and for good reason. A roster like this doesn’t come across very often.
Can they swing through Vegas and leave big winners to force a Game 7 back here Saturday?
“We don’t have much time but to rebound and forget about this one and move on,” Landy said.
Now you learn. But the way Vegas has beat up and beaten down the Avalanche through five games, it definitely feels like we already know.