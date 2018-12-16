DENVER • Go for it. Tumble head over heels and fall in love with these Nuggets.
Oh, you already did? Can’t blame you. Can’t blame you for holding up Torrey Craig in an autograph line of 26 people on Sunday night. After all, the former journeyman the Nuggets discovered in Australia was stuck so tight to All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard that Craig actually heard Leonard speak.
“I might’ve heard him say three words all night,” Craig said afterward. “And that was to the ref.”
Can’t blame you for chanting “Ga-ry Har-ris! Ga-ry Har-ris!” — when Harris was seated on the bench wearing a huge smile and hasn’t played in a week.
Can’t blame you for believing.
Nuggets action ball is all the way back. Go for it. Fall in love. That promising, super-young roster I’ve been saying for years is going to be really good someday? Someday is today, yesterday, tomorrow. The Nuggets are 5-0 against the five best records in the NBA after they roughed up Leonard and the Raptors, 95-86. They’re 20-9, and this is the latest in a season the Nuggets have stood atop the Western Conference since 1984. At that point, Nikola Jokic was still just God’s fantastic idea.
“Maybe it says we’re the best team (in the NBA) for the time being,” coach Michael Malone said. “(But) there’s a lot of games left.”
That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. The announced sellout of 19,520 can’t get enough of these guys. But I can tell you one group that could do without the Nuggets.
Have you noticed how the opponent inevitably leaves the arena angry? The Raptors left with the East’s best record and a pair of technical fouls on Sunday. Thunder star Russell Westbrook looked like he was ready to fight the whole team on Friday. Don’t ask the Lakers and Celtics if they’re on board with the Nuggets disrupting the NBA’s natural order. They’ll kick the ball into the stands. Even Evan Fournier, an old pal and one chilled-out Parisian, got ejected against the Nuggets. They’re not any fun to play against.
After wrapping up a 10-minute Facetime conversation in Serbian, Jokic was asked where the Nuggets stack up in a league hierarchy that too often seems predetermined.
“To be honest, I really don’t care,” Jokic said. “We know we are good and playing good basketball. Everybody wants to win and everybody wants to play for each other.”
See, easy crew to fall in love with. Somehow this rebuild of the Nuggets took forever while at the same time it arrived quicker than anyone envisioned. Now two things need to happen.
First, extend the contract of Tim Connelly, president of basketball operations. This isn’t one of those do-it-or-else! suggestions, just something that deserves to happen. The Nuggets have $60 million on the bench due to injuries, and still they are humming along knocking off teams with NBA Finals aspirations at an alarming rate. Aside from four against the jam-packed Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets enter each game with a roster that’s just as talented as any opponent. Hard to do here.
But it’s easy to appreciate how Connelly’s adorable daughter found Torrey Craig after the game to sing “Happy birthday.” A family environment is something they’ve built over time, and the whole idea of playing for each other sure comes in handy when Harris, Paul Millsap and Will Barton are on the shelf.
The Nuggets gave Malone an extension, and it’s paying off. Now it’s time for Connelly’s. Isn’t it fun to spend other people’s money?
Second, what’s an NHL scoring leader have to do to get a better seat around here? Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen plays a whole lot like Jokic. Both are human ATMs bound to make a bunch of their teammates stinkin’ rich. And “Rants” soaked in a buzzing crowd on Sunday night from a 10th-row seat.
Maybe the celebrity seats were all taken, since Pepsi Center’s the hot spot these days? In attendance there’s been the Los Angeles Rams, who can afford to be picky with their Hollywood entertainment choices; half the Broncos roster, which could stand to scribble down a few notes; Colorado’s own Kyle Freeland and Phillip Lindsay, repping their boys.
There’s love all across the rainbow skyline.
Nuggets action ball is back.