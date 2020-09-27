DENVER — Over in the glorious South Stands, once the home of swigging beer, swearing words and sometimes swinging fists, the seats instead were filled with cutouts — the cartoon cast of South Park.
The Broncos franchise is a cutout of what it used to be.
From a distance they look similar, but they are impostors. The Tampa Bay Bucs tore through the Broncos 28-10 as if they were made of cardboard. The Broncos' record is 0-3 for the second straight season. They are a joke for fans who laugh so they don’t cry. They are fortunate the cutouts of Cartman, Chef, Stan and Kyle didn’t stand up, leave Mile High and return to Two Mile High Stadium back in Fairplay.
“I think we’ve all got to look in the mirror and figure this (expletive) out,” Tim Patrick said.
The Broncos are cartoonishly (expletive) bad.
Said Bradley Chubb: “We can’t let three games get us down and have us quitting on the whole season.”
Lose to the Jets on Thursday, and the latter is on the table. Lose to the Jets, who are 0-3 as well, and a final record as bad as anything since the 1960s is possible. Lose to the Jets and who will they beat? The 0-3 Falcons in Atlanta? The 1-2 Dolphins? Possible. No game is a given.
Without a full house of Broncos crazies fired up on hope and tradition, there is no Mile High advantage that annually steals a game. Without Courtland Sutton and Von Miller — the best players on 'O' and 'D' — there are no established stars to rush in and save the day.
From the time the Bucs blocked a punt on Denver’s first possession, the Broncos’ sideline had all the enthusiasm of husbands forced to spend their Sunday at Nordstrom Rack. On the Sunday after the NFL leveled Vic Fangio with a $100,000 fine for a mask violation, the coach switched to a face shield. Next he should opt for a blindfold.
“Our whole focus is on this short week and try to go to New York and win a game,” Fangio said.
Here’s a thought: Can the TV networks move the presidential debate from Tuesday to Thursday? On second thought, Colorado’s blood pressure is high enough as is. There were 42 fans socially distanced in front of the press box in Section 316. You could identify the Broncos supporters by their Coors Light consumption. The 500 Level was empty, aside from a cameo by Miles the mascot. With the exhaustive coronavirus precautions taken by the organization to ensure their health, Gov. Jared Polis should allow 20,000-30,000 fans Oct. 18.
Provided they want to go, of course.
"Obviously we were struggling on offense," Fangio said.
Yes, the Broncos offense is young.
“Frankly, that is a case for optimism,” offensive lineman Graham Glasgow said. “But at the same time the reality of the situation is we’re underperforming and we’re underachieving.”
Yes, the defense is missing Miller, and Chubb has been a ghost of a former No. 5 overall pick.
“You don’t want to start off 0-4. You don’t want to keep having that losing taste in your mouth,” Chubb said.
But not since Tebow Time has Tom Brady enjoyed a more relaxed day at Mile High. He's had tougher days skiing at Breck. Facing Tebow in the 2011 playoffs, Brady and the Pats ended the Broncos’ season. He did it again Sunday.
Brady will finish a historic career, sooner or likely later, with a .500 or better record against every team in the NFL. Against the Broncos he’s 9-9 (5-7 at the various iterations of Mile High).
And for the Broncos ... playoffs?!?!
Only four of the past 146 teams to start 0-3 made the playoffs, and only two since 1998. Before Week 3 was over the Broncos had played three quarterbacks. Sunday it was Jeff Driskel, who was yanked in the fourth quarter due to poor play. Then it was Brett Rypien, pride of the Mountain West, who can tell his grandkids he once played against the great Tom Brady.
The Broncos could make it 4 for 4 if Blake Bortles starts Thursday against the Jets.
“We’ll make that call quickly,” said Fangio, who last week set a Drew Lock timetable at 2-6 weeks. “We’ll talk about it as a staff and move forward.”
The Broncos should start Rypien against the Jets. Bring in Bortles if the first half doesn’t go well. Rypien began his debut Sunday by completing eight straight passes. His lone whiff, an interception in the end zone, came out of necessity, on fourth down, under duress from a chaotic pass rush, like usual.
“Considering the circumstances I thought Brett did a fantastic job,” Glasgow said.
The Broncos joined the Jets, Falcons, Vikings, Giants and Texans as the teams who are 0-3.
Under his mask, cartoon Cartman yawned.