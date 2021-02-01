DENVER — Kanye West thumped through Ball Arena as the bad news rolled in.
At 6:54 p.m. Monday, the scheduled Nuggets-Pistons game was postponed, mere minutes from tipoff, due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
If only the same were true of the Nolan Arenado trade. Alas, at 7:41 pm, the Rockies announced worse news from their Twitter account, complete with a crying face emoji: “The deal is done.”
The best player in Rockies history officially is a St. Louis Cardinal — due to 20th and Blake protocols.
Was it something we said, God? Was it something Colorado did? It was the legal weed, wasn’t it? Anything but Nolan. OK, not MacKinnon or Joker, either. But anything else.
Oof. Rough days for Colorado diehards. Can’t watch the rip-roaring Avalanche on Comcast or DISH. Can’t see Nikola Jokic make his beautiful case for NBA MVP, either. Refuse to watch Arenado win five more Gold Gloves at third base for the Cardinals. No way, no how.
Arenado never had the honor of standing with Rocky the SuperMascot to shoot the honorary free throw before a Nuggets game. Charlie Blackmon did. Trevor Story did. Kyle Freeland did. Arenado never did and never will. Black Friday, when the trade/robbery went down, was the worst day in Rockies history. Arenado and $50 million went to the Cardinals — in exchange for five prospects — LHP Austin Gomber, SS Mateo Gil, RHP Tony Locey, INF Elehuris Montero and RHP Jake Sommers. They spell Arenado only in Scrabble.
Don't hate. They are innocent bystanders. They are trivia answers. They are chasing a dream.
And the fleecing is official. No more Nolan.
The least the sports gods could have done is throw us a Nuggets game we couldn’t watch. Really, it’s too bad Rockies owner Dick Monfort doesn’t own and operate Altitude TV: Comcast still giving us trouble, bro? Here’s $50 million and a Joker Cam! Goes everywhere Nikola Jokic goes. Even to Sombor, Serbia! Deal?
Boom, cable problem fixed.
Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich and Monfort are scheduled to address local media Tuesday. The baffling, infuriating Arenado trade started with a “WHAT?!?” followed by a “How?”
Now there will be a “Why?”
The baseball answers were nowhere to be found during another bizarre basketball night at empty Ball Arena. From 5:10 until 6:40 p.m., Nuggets and Pistons players went about their usual pregame routines. Michael Porter Jr. worked on that trailer 3-pointer he loves dearly. Derrick Rose pumped 3s at the Pistons’ end. Ex-Nugget Jerami Grant and Gary Harris chopped it up for a solid 20 minutes at midcourt. No idea how they remember that many handshakes.
You might remember Grant ditched the Nuggets for the Pistons in a surprise free agency move.
“Obviously he wanted a bigger role,” Michael Malone said before the non-game. “That’s what he’s got in Detroit, and he’s played great.”
Then, the game was postponed. It was the first Nuggets' postponement this season, and I had wondered what one looks like in real time. Maybe you did too, so here is what one looks like: no formal announcement inside the building, and by the time the postponement became official there were no more players on the court. Managers packed up Gatorade coolers, the ball racks, the massage tables. (Yes, massage tables. How do NBA guys ever manage?) Altitude play-by-play voice Jason Kosmicki shouted from his radio box way down to the basketball court: “We playing, guys?”
Guys shook their heads no.
The cause of the postponement was an inconclusive coronavirus test result for the Pistons. The NBA requires teams to field eight available players, and contact tracing left the Pistons short. (MLB should require the same rule in exchange for Nolan Arenado.) The Pistons’ players retreated to the lower bowl of Ball Arena, where they spaced out waiting for rapid test results. Then, and this is the best part, the cleaning crew sprayed disinfectant on all the seats where no one had been sitting.
The Nuggets players didn't have to go home, but they couldn't stay there.
Joker’s MVP push must wait another two days — until Thursday vs. LeBron James, the MVP front-runner per Las Vegas, and the Lakers. Early Monday, Jokic was named Western Conference player of the week for the second week in a row. The last Nugget to go back-to-back was 2006 Carmelo Anthony. Hey, speaking of trades.
Here’s an idea.
Using the Rockies’ model, the Washington Wizards should trade All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal — and $50 million, and the Washington Monument — to the Nuggets. In return, the Nuggets send Greg Whittington, Facundo Campazzo and Altitude TV’s Vic Lombardi. Sorry, Vic. Them’s the Rockies’ rules.
The Arenado trade wouldn’t pass muster in a fantasy baseball league. Yet it passed in real life.
Crazy.
Black Friday was a bad day for Rox faithful, but it was the best day for other front office leaders in this city. Joe Sakic, great day. George Paton, terrific day. Tim Connelly, his stock went GameStop. Don’t trade Nate MacKinnon, Courtland Sutton and Nikola Jokic, you’re good.
The Rockies are the front office that lifts (everyone else’s) boats.
Turns out, opening day in LoDo is scheduled for April 1. Maybe the Arenado trade was an April Fool’s joke. Or maybe opening day at Coors Field will be like Monday night at Ball Arena.
Maybe it will be postponed.