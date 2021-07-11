DENVER — On the night Coors Field booed Ken Griffey Jr. into the MLB Home Run Derby, Rick Mathews "couldn't believe" his baseball fortune.
He was on the mound.
"For someone who loves this game so much," Mathews says now, "It just seemed so perfect."
Perfect, because it was. It really was. And it was Mathews throwing perfect pitches to Griffey, the Seattle Mariners icon. There are baseball dreams, and one is pitching to Ken Griffey Jr. in front of 51,000 people — when you grew up in an Iowa farm town of 500. That’s Rick Mathews.
“Great memories,” he says.
Rick threw 16 perfect pitches to Griffey. That’s the number of bombs Griffey launched in the giddy, unrivaled, welcome-to-the-big-leagues moment for Coors Field — the ’98 Home Run Derby, a showcase that had everyone’s attention as it was held for the first time at elevation.
“I threw to Mark McGwire, too,” Mathews is telling me from his home in Iowa. “He didn’t appreciate my throwing too much. I think there was a lot of pressure on him that year. I get it.”
McGwire can get over it. This is "The Kid" we’re talking about.
“Mr. Griffey couldn't have been more gracious to me,” says Mathews, a Rockies scout to this day.
Rick’s a baseball lifer, and a Rockies lifer. He’s held a bunch of positions with the club, and that’s probably true for anyone in any business who spends almost three decades with the same employer. There are a half-dozen or so baseball employees who've been here since the inaugural season in 1993, the team says, and the MLB All-Star Game returning to Coors after a 23-year hiatus is ample reason to celebrate the folks running the joint as though it’s been their life calling. Paul Egans, Eddie Santa, Mike Garlatti, Danny Montgomery, Mathews, maybe a few others.
They won’t get a mention when Fox pans the foothills in the requisite pregame shot, so here’s a thank you all for the great memories. And no one had a better spot for the most anticipated Home Run Derby than Mathews. He was on the mound throwing to Griffey, McGwire, Thome, Castilla. From time to time, Mathews says, he'd look around and attempt to grasp where baseball had taken him — from Cincinnati, Iowa, to the literal center of his beloved game. One of the best baseball stories in the ballpark, and few folks knew Rick Mathews’ name until now.
“I have no idea what I’d be doing without the game of baseball,” says Mathews, who can make it to Cincinnati from his longtime home of Centerville, Iowa, in right around 10 minutes.
“The game of baseball and the young lady that I married 52 years ago had a tremendous impact on my life and where I’ve gone. No one in my family had ever gone to college. I was able to go to college because of baseball,” he says. “Then my wife and mother-in-law said you can’t hang here all day after college, so you better go play.”
The Home Run Derby pitcher is the guy no one remembers and it never happens without them.
Mathews was the Rockies coach who threw batting practice in ’98. Baseball being a numbers game, it’s easy to ascertain he was quite good at that job. Those Rox were the Blake Street Bombers, minus "Big Cat" Andres Galarraga, and ranked fourth out of 30 teams in slugging percentage, third in doubles, fourth in total bases, fifth in OPS, 12th in home runs, 27th in strikeouts. They weren’t simply a product of Coors Field and Colorado's thin air. They raked.
“That group was a treat; it really was. They were great players, but they were really good people,” Mathews says. “I can’t tell you how nice they treated me. I don’t know why. They did. Even in ’93 with (third baseman) Charlie Hayes and (outfielder) Daryl Boston and Dante (Bichette) — you couldn’t ask for better people to work with every day. You really couldn’t.
“For whatever reason I was blessed to be able to throw good BP. I threw a lot, every day in ’98. I was accustomed throwing to guys like Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla. I guess that kind of prepared me to do that Derby. It never entered my head that I wasn’t going throw strikes.”
Griffey won the Derby with 19 home runs. Jim Thome was second with 17, trailed by Castilla (12), Rafael Palmeiro (10), Moises Alou (seven), Javy Lopez (five) and Alex Rodriguez (five). Twenty-three years later the names are Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Trevor Story and Try Mancini.
Ohtani is this era’s Griffey, who was planning to skip the ’98 Derby before heavy boos during batting practice changed his mind. Griffey gifted his bat from the Derby to the man on the mound, a grateful Rick Mathews.
“I keep that bat stored away,” Mathews says. “One of these days it’ll be my grandson’s.”
One of these days perhaps the ’21 Home Run Derby elicits great memories like '98’s.
“The plan is pretty simple: throw it in there and see how far they can hit,” Mathews says. “Some of them I watched. I have to admit some of them I watched for a long time.”