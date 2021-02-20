DENVER — Look on the sunny side of things: the Air Force Academy is off the hook.
At least the NHL’s outdoor game at Falcon Stadium was completed on time.
That hope melted away Saturday at Lake Tahoe when the Avalanche and Golden Knights were postponed for 8 hours — from daylight to nighttime — due to what happens when it's sunny at 6,200 feet. Anyone who’s returned home from Winter Park with a sunburn could tell you that 35 degrees and bluebird skies is a balmy afternoon down here in the flatlands. So the outdoor rink melted beyond use.
“Sunshine has always been our enemy,” commissioner Gary Bettman explained on NBC.
The NHL is going to take some heat over another outdoor game that came and went on the struggle bus. Last year it was the traffic jams at the academy, whose planners now can shout, “Hey, at least we finished on time!”
But despite completing just one period of Avs-Knights at a reasonable viewing hour on Saturday, the NHL again got what it wanted with an outdoor game — this time with Lake Tahoe’s postcard mountain-lake combo as a backdrop.
Attention.
Because if you’re wondering why the NHL continues to schedule outdoor games when everything from Colorado traffic snarls to Lake Tahoe’s melting ice plague their efforts, just listen to Bettman, the man in charge of the money, after Avs-Knights was postponed: “The (excited) social media chatter had been overwhelming at the start of the game.”
(His statement also shows how much these pro sports league value social media chatter. You’d think by now they’d know social media is an awful representation of the general population.)
And how many weekend afternoons does hockey occupy center stage in sports? Maybe a Game 7 here or there, or maybe for the NHL All-Star game. Maybe. But you can bet "SportsCenter" and the local news will broadcast the aerial footage from a spectacular lakeside scene in Tahoe. The news will come on the TV before the game is even finished, but the game wasn’t the point.
The point is the exposure.
That’s why these leagues are OK with the occasional midgame postponement due to melting ice, or the traffic jams that turn a 20-minute commute into Gilligan’s 3-hour tour. That’s why we’re going to see more sports leagues pursue games at nontraditional venues — not fewer. Remember those college basketball games played on aircraft carriers? Must-see TV. Bring ’em back. Major League Baseball has a White Sox-Yankees game scheduled for Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams. Thank goodness it won’t involve the Cardinals, so Rockies fans can be safe to tune in.
The Broncos were practically begging the NFL to send them overseas for a game in London.
We need a Nuggets game in Serbia for Nikola Jokic. As for the Rockies, NASA landed on Mars.
Just throwing it out there.
But money runs these decisions, and money is why I chuckled whenever naysayers suggested sports games wouldn’t be played during a pandemic. Of course games would be played during a pandemic. These bazillion-dollar contracts aren’t going to pay for themselves.
Money drives it all, and pro sports are not printing money like they used to print money. NBA revenue dipped 10 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic response, according to ESPN. The NHL lost more than $1 billion, then leaned into sponsorships that include helmet advertisements. Even a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes saw TV ratings fall.
The NHL should continue these outdoor games, no matter the issues and no question about it.
If the Avs and Knights had played in Denver or Vegas, would the broader sports world have noticed?
“It will be one to remember,” Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said. “That’s for sure.”
The Avs led 1-0 on a Sam Girard goal when the rest of the game was postponed to 10 p.m. Mountain Saturday. The Bruins and Flyers play on the same rink Sunday evening, 4:30 local.
It’s a good rule of thumb when hockey players require eye black the ice is in danger. Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer even sported sunglasses to combat the bright sunshine on the outdoor rink.
Regardless, this was the first NHL game played atop a golf course, Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Avs star Nathan MacKinnon, a 4 handicap on the sticks, participated in a Million Dollar Hole-in-One Challenge. He chunked it left and threw his club, the first time someone’s thrown their club in a Hole-in-One Challenge.
As for future outdoor games, Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said: “I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if there’s one in Vegas. I think the weather’s kind of perfect for that.”
Surprise! There actually was an outdoor game in Vegas. In 1991 the Kings and Rangers played on a rink set up in a Caesar’s Palace parking lot. Temperature at puck drop was 85 degrees. “The ice was fine,” according to one old media report.
Traffic jams or melting ice, these outdoor games are fine.
Saturday at Lake Tahoe was a potentially great day for the NHL that melted into a good day. Long live outdoor games, but they are publicity stunts. And there’s nothing wrong with that.