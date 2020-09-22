The NFL fining coaches for poor mask usage is the most nonsensical development since Gov. Jared Polis stuck his hand into a hat and yanked out an 11 p.m. closing time for struggling Denver bars.
If you don't think some of these arbitrary coronavirus rules are an exercise in control, take a gander over this knuckleheadery: Tuesday, the NFL revealed its most recent week resulted in zero positive coronavirus results out of 14,000 administered tests among players. The fantastic news arrived one day after the NFL leveled Broncos coach Vic Fangio with a $100,000 fine because he pulled down his mask during the Steelers game to call defensive plays.
Huh?
If everyone Fangio's around tested negative for the coronavirus, and presumably Fangio tested negative since he was allowed into Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, what's with the enormous fine for not wearing a mask ... he doesn't need?
It's a theater tax. Troy Vincent, the VP of football operations, is Lin-Manuel Miranda. Even if his actions hurt no one, Fangio didn't conform to the script and must pay for that egregious sin. Vincent and the NFL are orchestrating a political statement rather than a sensible policy. Last week there were only five positive test results from over 36,000 tests of players and team personnel, an astounding success given the pessimism about this NFL season. But the NFL’s first concern is always conformity and optics, whether it’s prohibiting Tim Tebow from writing a Bible verse on his eye black, or forcing Jake Plummer to remove a helmet sticker honoring Pat Tillman, or making a 180 from its stance on Colin Kaepernick’s protests in 2016 to now, 2020. The league’s stance on a controversial subject is determined by that day's breeze.
As I wrote way back on Aug. 3 when right tackle Ja'Wuan James bailed on the Broncos out of coronavirus concerns, the NFL's is one of the safest workplaces on the planet at the moment. And it's the space in which Fangio operates. The Broncos coach deserves the criticism he earned for Timeoutgate against the Titans. And it's never a good thing when your 18-game record here equals that of Vance Joseph (7-11). But the Broncos have gone above and beyond to keep their most important investments safe during the pandemic. That’s the players and coaches. They've ponied up for daily virus tests that cost somewhere around $130 a pop. They offered a media tour of Empower Field at Mile High to show off their safety precautions for the 5,700 fans Polis so generously allowed into Sunday's game against the Bucs.
Pro franchises don't offer backstage access unless it's going to make them look good. The Broncos' safety precautions will.
Still, the Broncos could not avoid the heavy hand of NFL optics. They were hit with a $250,000 fine — the team’s largest fine since the salary cap scandal in the 1990s. They can afford it. I don't feel bad for them. The Raiders, 49ers, Saints and Seahawks also were fined.
It's just ... nonsense.
Likewise, there are bars near my home in Denver County where bars on one side of the street can stay open till 11 p.m. Across the street in Arapahoe County it’s midnight.
The NFL hit Fangio with a theater tax. People in charge have us living in a fantasy play like string puppets. Up, down, obey or else.