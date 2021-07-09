DENVER • You won’t see the usual homeless encampment on the Wazee/Park Avenue overpass during All-Star week at Coors Field. I strolled the Ballpark neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The folks with nowhere to go have been swept out of sight and out of mind, for now. Play ball!
And there’s now a mural painted across Blake Street from Coors. It shows MLB greats Larry Walker, “Pudge” Rodriguez and Derek Jeter in their uniformed glory. Looks cool. Giddy media and Instagram users will handle the marketing. Folks are easily distracted, and for a few days the real state of this city is hidden behind banners of Nolan Arenado and Bryce Harper.
Here comes the MLB All-Star Game, and the window dressing: Downtown Denver is “as safe and vibrant as it’s ever been,” mayor Michael Hancock said the other day. Huh. Weird. Because I could swear in 2020 Denver endured 95 homicides — an all-time record. Well, it was a record until 2021 came along. Denver’s had 44 homicides this year, so far, compared to 39 at this time in 2020. That’s on pace to beat last year. We’re No. 1! Crime's worse now than at the height of the pandemic.
“Violent crime is trending up in 2021 in virtually every category,” Denver Gazette editor Vince Bzdek wrote last week in a telling column, “Colorado has never felt this unsafe. What are our politicians going to do about it?”
Apparently they're going to pee on your leg and tell you it's raining. They’re going to tell you the city is "as safe and vibrant as it’s ever been." They’re going to smile for the MLB Network cameras and pretend it’s 1998 all over again, and there’s no other side to the story.
This is the other side of the story: Denver’s going the wrong way in a hurry.
Oh, I have no doubt Denver's going to be safer for All-Star week. Good times are coming to “Grin City,” especially when Angels goliath Shohei Ohtani swings his magic bat at elevation.
Saturday I ran into three Denver cops in McGregor Square, a ritzy new development that adds to the window dressing. Three more cops watched the Budweiser Clydesdales amble down Blake Street, and two more cruised Market. They’re everywhere. Of course they are. For two days in July Denver is the center of sports, and being on camera requires makeup. I asked one downtown business owner to describe All-Star week: “Lipstick on a pig,” he said.
The so-called leaders of this city blame the pandemic, but the accurate blame is on how they responded to the past 15 months. They stood back while rioters smashed 93 windows out of the century-old City and County Building one night, 20 windows a few weeks later. “All Cops Are Bastards” and “(Expletive) the Police” were painted on the state capitol. The city didn’t erect fencing around the capitol till five months later, for the inauguration... when there were no riots.
Funny how that works. A year later, when there’s no Avs, Nuggets or Rockies game going on, downtown businesses suffer. People remember, and people haven’t come back.
“(Non-game days) it's a ghost town,” says Chris Fuselier, who owns the popular Blake Street Tavern near Coors. Hope they're packed this week.
Denver’s sad and dramatic downturn isn’t limited to its worst crime wave maybe ever. Nope. We have lots of other bad stuff going on too! We have a “pediatric mental health state of emergency,” Children’s Hospital Colorado says, and public schools staying closed while neighboring states stayed open didn't help. The economy’s in a terrible state, something I've never written about Colorado. Only four years ago we had the lowest unemployment rate in the country. Now it’s 37th.
Denver’s homeless crush gets worse by the year, but you won’t see as many tents during All-Star week. The city’s increased homeless sweeps this summer. Just in time, you know. Fox 31 reported unsheltered homeless counts have almost tripled since 2014. Maybe I was too wrapped up in Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl and Nikola Jokic’s NBA MVP, but I don’t recall a pandemic in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 or 2019.
Did I miss it? My bad.
I won’t miss Rockies slugger Trevor Story in the Home Run Derby on Monday, and you shouldn’t either. Same for stud starter Germán Márquez, the Rockies player in the All-Star Game Tuesday.
Hopefully the new issues haven’t come to your corner of Denver, but they’ve come to ours.
This year we’ve had a vehicle and garage break-in and a hit-and-run in the front yard. Just on Thursday night, someone drove down our street smashing out car windows. Nothing major, but I’ve lived in this southeast Denver neighborhood as a kid and adult, and that’s all new. I don’t expect Denver Police have time for the little stuff anymore. While the population of Denver continues to grow, law enforcement numbers decline. Denver Police told me that from Jan. 1 to May 14 the force declined by roughly 50 cops.
I love my city, and that’s why all this hurts.
Denver these days is good from far, far from good.
But it will do a bang-up job with the MLB All-Star Game. We’re handy at big events, from the 1990 Final Four with Tark and Coach K, to the Pope’s visit in ’93, to the Democratic National Convention in 2008, to the NCAA Tournament in 2016. This All-Star Game will be a hit, and Ohtani, God bless him, might hit the Party Deck.
But it’s no wonder Denver’s mayor and Gov. Jared Polis pushed so hard to land the All-Star Game after it got the boot from Atlanta. They needed a short-term fix, a distraction, and Coors Field sure fits the bill. What visitors see is the perfect park, perfect sunset, perfect weather (pack a jacket in case of extra innings). Just don’t look at the MLB standings. What visitors will see is much of the same. Just don’t look at the housing costs or generational crime.
Come to think of it, that’s a pretty good slogan for a major event in Denver in 2021: “Squirrel!”