DENVER • Michael Malone, the point guard, was scrappy, relentless, smart, the ol’ ball coach says. Good passer. Preferred ‘D’ to ‘O.’ Related as well with the big-bucks star as he did with the kid swimming in khakis, mopping up sweat.
When they were on the Knicks staff together, the coach says, Michael Malone would snag a ball and scrimmage with the players. (“That stuff matters,” Steph Curry said during a recent visit to Pepsi Center.) A longtime team photographer once told the coach that Michael Malone competed like Dick McGuire, a Knicks great and Hall of Famer.
“Now when I watch Michael coach,” he says, “I get so nervous watching our games.”
The ol’ ball coach is Brendan Malone, the father of Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Fifty years he spent in basketball, 30 as an NBA assistant. He won a pair of championship rings with the Pistons. He’s now 76 and forever Astoria, Queens, through and through. “They say I’m old-school,” Brendan Malone says, enough so that he reads the print edition of the New York Times every morning.
Brendan Malone lives in Westchester County, New York, and rarely misses a Nuggets game on NBA League Pass. Dad’s pretty proud of his son, the Nuggets coach, you might say. He hollered at the TV like the rest of us during a 25-point comeback at Memphis on Tuesday (“Herculean,” Malone said Thursday, “But why wait until the second half?”) and has witnessed most of Denver’s 35-15 start, a franchise record through 50 games and the dawn of a new era.
“We’re surprising everybody,” Brendan Malone said. “Everybody’s waiting for us to fall. So now we’re disappointing everybody.”
Just as president of basketball operations Tim Connelly should be the front-runner for NBA Executive of the Year, Michael Malone should be the top candidate for Coach of the Year. His resume shows not only the No. 2 spot in the West, but a seemingly impossible road to get there, with the league’s third-youngest roster burdened with the third-most man-games lost due to injury, according to mangameslost.com.
But dad’s not going to disagree with his son’s candidacy, so that’s not why we spoke Thursday. We spoke because the Nuggets on Friday host James Harden and the Rockets, one of the few puzzles they haven’t yet figured out.
“Nobody has figured him out,” as Brendan Malone said.
And it was Brendan Malone, then a Detroit assistant, who designed the “Jordan rules” defense employed by the Pistons in their timeless battle against Michael and the Bulls in the ‘80s and ‘90s. That seems helpful. While this is not to say Harden equals Jordan, principles of slowing a one-man wrecking crew still hold true.
Here, let’s all geek out while the coach charged with stopping the G.O.A.T. breaks it down: “With Jordan he was playing all over the place — on the wing, up on top, in the post. The ‘Jordan Rules’ we came up with, when he was on the wing, we would push him to the elbow and double team at the elbow. We did not want him to drive baseline. When he posted up, we doubled from the top. Joe Dumars did a good job. He was strong enough. We didn’t stop him, but we contained him. When we kept him under 30 points that was an accomplishment. You don’t want Harden scoring 60 like he did against the Knicks. Then you don’t have a chance.”
And on Harden, who enraged opposing fans, emboldened referees and averaged 43 points in the month of January: “With Harden it’s all pick-and-roll. (Mike) D’Antoni has a high pick-and-roll and spreads out his 3-point shooters. I thought the best job was the last game against the Pelicans (when Harden had 37 points on 11-for-32 shooting). They did a good job giving him different looks. It’s exactly how I would attack him. You gotta to give him different looks.
“Pick him up above the 3-point line, play him off his left shoulder, force him to drive the ball. The back line of defense has to protect the basket. Sometimes you double-team him, sometimes you play him straight up. That’s what the Pelicans did. And you absolutely cannot bring your hands down. Soon as you bring your hands down, he’s shooting free throws.”
Sounds easy enough, right? The worst-case playoffs scenario has the Nuggets facing Harden’s Rockets in an early series. The best-case scenario has the Nuggets continuing to assume the personality of Michael Malone, their coach — scrappy, relentless, smart.
As the Nuggets prepare to integrate point guard Isaiah Thomas into a backcourt that seems to grow another Monte Morris or Malik Beasley with every game, Malone’s greatest strength as a coach comes into focus: player psychology.
It’s not every day DeMarcus Cousins delays the team bus because he wants to pick the opposing coach’s brain after a game, or Thomas signs with Denver due to his relationship with the coach. Theirs are strong personalities who, for unique reasons, bond with Michael Malone’s.
“I was just talking to my wife about Latrell Sprewell. It was a little like Cousins when I was there,” Brendan Malone says. “You have to talk to them with respect. They’re adults, fathers, husbands. Some coaches come into the league and try to coach them like high school players. But players have to feel that you have their back (and) you’re going to stick up for them.”
Michael Malone is not bashful in appraising the potential of these Nuggets. He’s told The Gazette this is the core, paced by first-time All-Star Nikola Jokic, capable of one day carrying the first NBA title to Colorado. On that note, his father is quick to remind the Pistons’ parades weren’t planned overnight.
“Let me tell you about the Pistons,” Brendan Malone said. “They drafted Isiah Thomas No. 2 in the draft. They got Adrian Dantley. Then they got Dumars, John Salley and Dennis Rodman in the draft. Then they pulled a trade for (Bill) Laimbeer and James Edwards.
“It was a process. It took from 1980 to 1989. You had to go through Atlanta, Boston and the Lakers before we could win a championship. It’s a process. People, they get impatient with the process. They want it now. This young Nuggets team, they’re maturing, they’re going to make mistakes. Stick with ‘em. He loves them. Loves his players, loves the city. He just loves it.”
One basketball lifer lived a golden era as an NBA coach, one is beginning his own. Like father, like son.
