The other day I met a woman who won the Tour de France and lives in Boulder.
You might have met her as well and not even know it. Far as I can tell, almost no one knows her story.
That’s because Marianne Martin is one of the most accomplished athletes in Colorado, which is saying something, yet she’s gone out of her way to mention her historic achievement only once that she can remember. Last Saturday, for example, she ran with the Boulder Trail Breakfast Club and her new friends knew her as "the redhead who's way back there." She’s being inducted into the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame on Saturday. The folks who know about it are mostly friends and family and whoever’s inducting her into the Hall of Fame.
Marianne looks at the 1984 Tour de France trophy that sits on a shelf at home and wonders if she should dust it. I told her she should instead have it mounted on the hood of her car and drive to Safeway while honking the horn.
“Say you and your wife came over for dinner. How would something like that come up in conversation?” Marianne was telling me. “It’s not like you say, 'Oh, I did this way back when.’”
Strong disagree.
Everybody here should know what Marianne Martin did in 1984. I’m serious. She won the Tour de France, the first American and first woman to do so. She won Stage 12, the first mountains stage, a nod to strong legs she developed as a young dancer and, perhaps, climbing Left Hand Canyon after graduating from CU. She cleared the hills a long ways ahead of the pack and assumed the pack would catch up before arriving in the Champs-Élysées. The pack never caught up. Her reward was $1,000 she split among her team. Her share went toward the plane fare she paid out of her own pocket. Her cycling career put her in debt for almost a decade and she'd do it over again.
“I didn't care. I raced because I loved it (and) couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she says.
Marianne’s a native of Fenton, Mich., who for almost 30 years has owned her Boulder photography business, Real Life Portraits. She loves photography, her horse Starbuck, and oh, yeah, she won the Tour de France without training specifically for the Tour de France.
Did you know all that? I didn’t know any of that. All of that is true, but this is the true part I’m not supposed to say: a little birdie told me about Marianne going into the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame because she won the Tour de France. The fact a little birdie had to tell me a Coloradan once won the Tour de France, and dang near nobody knew her name, including me, is another indictment of sports media. This silly industry, including me, gives way too much attention to millionaires' drama and not enough on Marianne Martin. This woman’s amazing.
“I’m just a normal person,” she says with a laugh.
Strong disagree again.
“Winning the Tour is really not on my mind very often. If it is, it’s more of an ‘OK, I did that, so I know I can do this,’” she says. “I guess it’s a reminder we really can accomplish anything.”
Marianne’s first memory of riding a bike is when she stole off with Shelly Markee to a mall in fourth grade. (They’re still friends.) She wasn’t a cyclist-cyclist until much later when a local bank gave her a loan to buy a used Fuji for $600. (She asked her dad for a bike as a graduation gift. He gave her a camera instead, so it all worked out.) Right after she won the Tour and her father flew to France as a surprise, Dr. Jim Martin toured a local vineyard while showing off her photo in a Paris newspaper to strangers he’d pass along the way: “Moi papa!”
“(He’s) the best father a person could ever ask for,” she says of her 92-year-old dad.
Racing is the one thing that could pull Marianne from her first true love, living the river guide life in Browns Canyon on the Arkansas. She also suffered from anemia. Only a few months before she won the Tour de France, she didn’t expect to race in the Tour de France. The race was in July, and in the spring “I could barely finish a race,” she says. She figured out on her own that a steady diet of rest is what she needed: “People overtrain way too much. One thing I did was I rested more than anyone I know. I think that was part of my strength. Rest is so important.”
She doesn't care, but Marianne Martin should be more famous. At the very least you should be able to read something about her that's not Wikipedia. Relatively speaking, lots of people have won a Super Bowl, or a World Series, or even an Olympic medal. Only 17 people have won the Tour de France Femme or the iterations that followed. (The race stopped in 2009 with a scheduled return of 2022, but who knows these days?) The first champion was Marianne Martin, who doesn’t really talk about it much.
Except that one time. She was working a photography shoot in Michigan when a couple of parents casually mentioned their young son had dreams of one day playing pro soccer.
"I had to say something," she says.
“You asked what’s the biggest thing (winning) the Tour taught me. It’s that we can do way, way more than we think,” she says. "I grew up in a small town. If I was going around saying, ‘I’m going to win the Tour de France,’ people would laugh at me. But we can. We really can.”
Agree. And the proof is Marianne Martin, an amazing person everyone here should know.