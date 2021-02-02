DENVER — Gosh he looks happy. Nolan Arenado looks I’m-out-of-a-toxic-relationship happy.
Can you blame him?
Tuesday morning, Rockies brass stumbled and bumbled over itself trying to explain how a franchise can not only trade away its best player but toss in $50 million to sweeten the deal.
“If you’re looking to pass blame, you can blame me,” general manager Jeff Bridich said.
Then there was the other side. It was the giddy side. The Arenado side. He’s never been one to work the media. He’d rather take BP than yap into a camera. And while he offered up plenty — more than expected, less than a detailed reenactment of all that went wrong at 20th and Blake — his smile said more. His smile spread across the monitor like a flipped-over Gateway Arch.
“I know (the Cards) care about winning and I believe they’ll do everything they can to win,” Arenado said.
At the same time Bridich and owner Dick Monfort participated in a public flogging during a Rockies press conference, Arenado joined his new bosses on a Zoom call to introduce the All-Star third baseman to St. Louis. Cardinals president of operations John Mozeliak said the trade “gained momentum in November.” Bill DeWitt Jr., the owner, joined the party: “I would call this a red-letter day for the Redbirds.”
Rockies fanatics would call it a four-letter day.
Does it hurt any less knowing your ex is thrilled in her new relationship? No? Didn’t think so.
Because that’s what Arenado is, thrilled. Whether he’s thrilled to be a Cardinal or thrilled to not be a Rockie is open to debate. Both? One thing’s certain: Nolan wanted out, and badly.
“The last few years were tough in Colorado. But I’m not really part of that team anymore. I don’t have a whole lot to say about where they’re heading or where they’re not,” Arenado said. “I just know that I’m joining a great team and I did the best I could there.”
Arenado’s Cardinals come to Coors Field July 1-4. May I suggest a weekend in the mountains?
Nolan wasn’t lying, you know. All along, he told the truth. He has said baseball is his driving force, and his heartfelt approach to the COVID-19 season proved that is true. He had said he did not wish to shadow the career path of Todd Helton, who played 17 seasons here with only 15 postseason games to show for his time. He had said he signed an eight-year $260 million contract with the Rockies with the understanding they would continue to spend money in building a playoff-caliber roster around him.
“When I signed in Colorado it was my intent to stay there for the rest of my career,” he said.
To their credit, the Rockies did spend money. They spent it poorly. Ian Desmond, $70 million-ish. The bullpen of Wade Davis, Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee, $106 million-ish. Second baseman Daniel Murphy over second baseman DJ LeMahieu for the same cost, $24 million-ish.
Ish.
“In hindsight, I wish we could’ve figured out a way to keep DJ,” Monfort said.
The infield of Arenado (All-Star), Trevor Story (All-Star) and LeMahieu (All-Star) was family. Shoot, All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon once took Arenado on a fly-fishing trip on the South Platte near Deckers. You don’t take guys fly fishing if you don’t love 'em. Too personal.
Still, Nolan wanted out. Can you blame him?
“I made this decision based on hopefully going to a competitive team, a team that has great tradition. St. Louis has that,” Arenado said. “Thirteen straight winning seasons and hopefully throughout my career we can make it even more. That’s the goal. I’m really excited to join this team. I feel like this is a really good team that can do special things.”
The Rockies need ownership that writes the checks and stays out of the way.
“I mentioned I’m a fan. And I truly am. So I understand how they feel. To be quite honest, I would probably feel the same way,” Monfort said. “Maybe I do even feel the same way.”
Nolan needs nothing, for now. While Rockies fans wept, genuine happiness filled his goodbye.
“I got a lot of love for the Rockie fans. They’ve always supported me throughout my career. I truly care about them. They’ve got a special place in my heart and my family’s heart,” Arenado said. “This move, we’re really excited. But our family, it’s crazy, because Colorado was like our second home. We loved it. We love those fans. We appreciate the support. The only thing I would tell them is I did my best and I gave them my all, and that’s all I could really do.”
The thrill at third is gone, and Nolan Arenado is thrilled to be gone. Can you blame him?