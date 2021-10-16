DENVER • To understand why Kyrie Irving is under attack, you first must know something about the leftist mob that's attacking him: All that matters to them is their politics.
It's not about safety and making the world a better place. If it was about those things, they never would have celebrated the "social justice" protests a year ago, because anyone without a political agenda could have predicted what happens after you demonize or defund police.
Violent crime rates soar, especially in poor neighborhoods, and guess what happened? Violent crime rates soared, especially in poor neighborhoods. The outcome was so obvious beforehand you wonder if it was all by design.
But it wasn’t about safety then, and it isn’t about health and safety now. What Kyrie Irving represents is why he's under attack. The Brooklyn Nets star represents one of the most dangerous figures when it comes to the leftist agenda's most important thing, politics: a man of principle who is unafraid to swim against a powerful current.
Irving represents an enormous segment of the unvaccinated population that’s not redneck hillbilly Trumpers, and Irving’s very public stance against vaccination mandates crushes their political narrative the unvaccinated are all redneck hillbilly Trumpers. They want Irving to shut up, get jabbed and dribble, and he hasn't.
They hate that. They hate all that.
I’m inspired by courage, even if I don't agree with the goal, and Irving has taken one of the most courageous public stances I’ve seen in professional sports. He’s taken a stand against the state of New York’s vaccine mandate — to the point he could lose over $16 million in salary over the course of this season. You can say that’s a small price to pay with a parachute of $158 million in career earnings, and you’d be right. But athletes who protested last year were revered as if they had cured cancer or ended world hunger — when in fact they hurt communities, at least here — and didn't lose a dime. Kyrie Irving right now is real courage.
“People that support me, just know I’m rocking with you. Just know I’m rocking with all those people who lost jobs to this mandate," Irving said on an Instagram Live video. "And I’m rocking with all those that chose to get vaccinated and are choosing to be vaccinated and be safe as well. I'm on both sides of this. I support and respect everybody.”
A funny thing happened when the mob tried to segregate the country into Clean and Unclean. NBA players united. It was a beautiful thing to hear Draymond Green, the league’s ultimate antagonist, stand up for teammate Andrew Wiggins and respect a difference in opinion.
“You say we live in the land of the free. Well, you’re not giving anyone freedom, because you’re making people do something, essentially," Green told media. "That goes against everything America stands for — or supposedly stands for. I’m not in any position to tell him what he should or shouldn’t be doing.”
And it was a beautiful thing when the Magic's Jonathan Isaac used his platform to explain with eloquence and courage why he’s cool remaining an unvaccinated outlier in Orlando’s locker room.
“Loving your neighbor is not just loving those who look like or agree with you,” Isaac said.
And it was a beautiful thing when Denver’s own Michael Porter Jr. showed the Nuggets awarded $207 million to a 23-year-old raised on principle, agree with him or not. That's courage.
"My stance on the mandate is it definitely shouldn't be a mandate. It should be everyone's decision," Porter said.
The NBA's rules prevent MPJ and the rest from, among other things, eating at a restaurant with the team. Boy, that should really slow the virus — or not. As I write this, Vermont is the most vaccinated state in the country and just set a record with its COVID cases. Then there’s the state of Florida, which banned vaccination mandates, and now has the 47th-most (out of 50) COVID cases per capita. Hmmm.
“We’re dealing with something that, to me, feels like a political war,” Green said.
Bingo.
And that’s why Kyrie Irving is under attack. It's worth noting the attackers are mostly white, mostly out-of-shape and mostly as unhealthy as you would imagine. And they're telling an extraordinarily healthy Black man what he should do with his body. Step back and think about it, it’s an approach ripped straight from a Jon Gruden email. But their politics make it OK.
There’s a reason Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was and is my favorite Nugget, and it wasn’t only because he never missed an open jumper. He risked his career for principles he believed in. Principles beat politics, and they hate that.