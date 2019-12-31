ENGLEWOOD — The Quarterback needs a quarterback. Everything else is fit for the funny pages.
On the frigid January night the Broncos lost to the Colts in a divisional playoff game, John Elway emerged from the locker room so heated the veins in his neck mirrored his orange necktie. “Kicking and screaming” was born. John Fox would be gone in short order.
The many faces of Elway, the Broncos executive, continued when Gary Kubiak resigned as coach two years later. On stage in the Broncos auditorium Elway struck a different image: defiant and determined to build off a Super Bowl 50 triumph because, dammit, that’s who we are.
Then there was Monday. Then there was a side of Elway no one’s seen around these hills in, well, ever. He was hesitant. He was humbled. Mostly, John Elway sounded defeated.
“Where we start to get better is by looking in the mirror,” Elway said Monday after he fired Vance Joseph for the first back-to-back seasons of double-digit losses in the Broncos' NFL existence.
“You can call it whatever you want,” Elway said. “To me, ‘rebuild’ sounds like an excuse.”
His next move, hiring a fourth coach in six years, a Broncos first, is a biggie. Elway said he has “three or four” candidates in mind, and reports tagged Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Patriots coordinator Brian Flores and Bears coordinator Vic Fangio as early targets. My first choice: Adam Gase, an innovator on offense who checks all the boxes and was fired by the Dolphins on Monday. Elway said Gase is not a candidate. Bummer.
While the next coach will arrive before the next quarterback, the QB is more important than the HC. Chunks of Colorado are at a tipping point previously unknown to man. They've turned against No. 7 in a way that 12-year-old me never could have envisioned. But we're here to help, and here’s how Elway and the Broncos slide back into the good graces of a fandom that’s downright ticked off.
If Elway can find the quarterback who leads the Broncos into the next decade, he will ride off into the sunset a second time as a conquering hero. All the nonsense now will be nonsense forgotten.
See, no one talks about the seven seasons that connected Elway’s three Super Bowl losses with his two Super Bowl wins. No one saddles up to the bar over at Cleats or at the Campus Lounge and reminisces about the Wild Card loss to the Raiders in ’93 or the 8-8 slog through ’95.
They remember what happened before and after. He’s already got the before. The after is a tougher proposition. By my count, half the 32-team NFL is hunting down the same thing.
“I’m going to go and shake some trees out there for the quarterback and see if one falls out,” Elway jabbed on Monday.
The Broncos weren’t let down by Joseph as much as they were let down by their own inability to identify a franchise quarterback after Peyton Manning. One's more important than the other. If the choice is Belichick vs. Brady, give me Handsome Tom twice on Sundays.
Case Keenum is no more the answer than Trevor Siemian was the answer. Considering their respective salaries, the Broncos got more from Siemian than they ever will from Keenum, who made almost $1 million per touchdown pass in 2018. Nice guy, tries hard, but the only way the Broncos should enter next season with Keenum is if there’s a young stud maturing behind him.
“I want to win the big one,” Keenum said at his locker on Monday.
And I want to find trout streams that never freeze in the winter.
"Case Keenum is our quarterback right now," Elway said.
Elway's legacy with the Broncos already is set in stone, at least in my book. Others have their own opinions, whether they’re shaped by his coaching hires, car dealership commercials or his politics, which heighten criticisms from mainstream media. But the final chapter of Elway’s legacy here will be shaped by his ability to find the Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, or Deshaun Watson of the Broncos. Or his failure to do so.
Through the draft, free agency or on the limbs of the evergreens outside Dove Valley, if Elway finds the franchise quarterback for the next decade, this downturn will be forever forgotten.
The QB must find a QB. Elway must find himself.