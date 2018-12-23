DENVER — With his right arm, the laser-rocket one, leaning on a driver, John Elway stood on the first tee box at the beautiful Broadmoor and soaked in the view from a franchise gone south.
“The highs never meet the lows,” Elway told The Gazette in May. This is not a merry or cheery Christmas for Broncos Country. The beloved is 6-8, one loss from the lowest low, the first back-to-back losing seasons beneath the Bowlen banner. They are barely better than the Raiders.
On Christmas Eve, not even Santa Claus delivers to the Black Hole. Bah, humbug.
Atop the Broncos’ wish list for 2019: humility. They must recognize this is not a reboot, as Vance Joseph said upon his hire, or a rebuild.
This is a total reset — from the top on down.
With the third-most wins in the NFL since he took charge in 2011, two Super Bowl teams built in different ways and the most wins by a general manager over his first 100 games, Elway has more than earned the right to oversee it.
But the Broncos have not been honest with themselves. Now they must. Too much blame — in this space, admittedly, and elsewhere — has been placed on Joseph. This slide into irrelevancy began well before the embattled coach arrived. Since October 2016, early in Gary Kubiak’s final season, the Broncos are 17-26. Only the Jets (13-30), Browns (7-35-1) and 49ers (11-32) have been worse. All three beat the Broncos this season. They’re not only losing to champs. They’re losing to chumps.
If the Broncos fire the coach, again, a move most likely made on New Year’s Eve, the next guy would be the fourth next guy in six years. That would be a franchise first. That’s not good.
The Bowlen standard is no longer. Whether it’s Joseph or someone else, the Broncos coach in 2019 should begin with bans. Ban the rookie haircuts, as Von Miller prefers, ban the phrase “Super Bowl,” as they are not fooling anyone, ban the locker-room entitlement that benched draft bust Shane Ray.
And consider a weeklong venture to the Air Force Academy during training camp. It has worked well for the two teams to work there the past two seasons. The Patriots played in a Super Bowl, the Rams are favored to. The Broncos don’t deserve the plush, cozy UCHealth Training Center that Bowlen built. Make them earn it.
Stoned from the fumes of Super Bowl 50, the Broncos thought they could do it another time, just like the other time. They’ve been planning for the next two years instead of the next 12.
They are stuck in the past. Never was that more apparent than in a superbly reported column on top-secret conversations between Elway and Mike Shanahan, written by The Gazette’s Woody Paige. (‘Drow might have a future in sports media. Hope he sticks around.) Upon further review, the piece also proved Elway does, contrary to popular belief, answer to someone at Dove Valley: Joe Ellis, who preferred a comprehensive coaching search rather than to settle on the first coach that comes to mind around these hills, Shanahan.
When Kubiak resigned, in January 2017, the Broncos were going with Joseph no matter the competition. (As 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told Colorado media: “My wife and I never really thought it was going to happen.”) The next coaching search must be exhaustive. Elway has hired the steady hand (John Fox), the familiar friend (Kubiak) and the first-timer (Joseph). The next one must be an offensive innovator at head coach, or a defensive coach paired with an innovator at offensive coordinator. It’s been five years since the Broncos ranked among the top half of the NFL’s scoring offenses (18th in 2015, 21st in 2016, 27th in 2017, 21st this season). They’ve had almost zero margin for error. Bad and boring is a brutal combination.
”I knew that once we didn’t have success and things didn’t go well that I was going to be a target,” Elway said last summer. “I knew that taking the job.”
This will be the toughest the job’s ever been. Every area of the operation deserves scrutiny and honest examination. The Broncos need a plan for the next 12 years, not the next two.
